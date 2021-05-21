Sterile Medical Packaging Market Size, Trends, Share, Research Report Study, Regional and Industry Analysis, Forecast to 2027
Market Size – USD 37.1 billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.7%, Market Trends – Upgraded safety standards for medical packaging and higher investments in the medical packaging sector
The global sterile medical packaging market size is expected to grow from USD 37.1 billion in 2020 to a staggering USD 76.1 billion in 2028, demonstrating a CAGR of 9.7% throughout the forecast period. The growth of the global market is primarily accredited to the surging prevalence of acute and chronic disorders, increasing incidences of contagious diseases, enhanced safety standards for medical packaging, and technological enhancements in medical packaging techniques. Sterilization plays a vital role in medical packaging as it offers a strong barrier against bacterial or microbial transmission. Hence, non-reusability and a robust microbial barrier make sterile medical packaging the safest and most effective form of medical packaging. This type of packaging safeguards the packed medical or pharmaceutical product from heat, moisture, and extreme environmental conditions. Sterile medical packaging is made of materials such as plastic (including LDPE, HDPE, PVC, etc.), metal, glass, and paper & paperboard. Moreover, the most prominent characteristics of sterile medical packaging are enhanced durability, robust tear resistance, extended shelf life, and microbial barrier.
The comprehensive analysis of the Sterile Medical Packaging market assists businesses in gaining a competitive advantage and helps them reach their business goals and objectives. The global Sterile Medical Packaging market research report is formulated with the descriptive profiles of the leading companies of the market along with their pricing analysis, gross revenue, financial standing, sales network and distribution channel, profit margins, and market position. This offers the readers a complete understanding of the competitive landscape of the Sterile Medical Packaging industry.
The Sterile Medical Packaging research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Amcor Plc, DuPont, Sonoco, ProAmpac, Tekni-Plex, Techinipaq Inc., Steripack Ltd., Wipak Group, Nelipak Healthcare, GS Medical Packaging, and Oliver Healthcare Packaging.
Segmentation Analysis
The global Sterile Medical Packaging market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
Furthermore, the report also offers an accurate assessment of the market share and customer base of the Sterile Medical Packaging market in the major geographical regions of the world. The report also analyzes the growth of the individual segments of the Sterile Medical Packaging industry throughout the forecast period.
By Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
- Sterile bottles
- Sterile closures
- Thermoform trays
- Vials & ampoules
- Pre-filled syringes
- Pre-fillable inhalers
- Bags & pouches
- Blister & clamshells
- Wraps
- Others
By Material (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
- Plastic
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
- Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
- Polypropylene
- Metal
- Stainless steel
- Aluminum foil
- Glass
- Paper & paperboard
- Others
By Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
- Surgical & medical equipment
- Pharmaceutical & biological
- In vitro diagnostic products
- Medical implants
- Others
By Sterilization Method (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
- Chemical Sterilization
- Radiation Sterilization
Sterile Medical Packaging market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Key Objectives of the Sterile Medical Packaging Market Report:
- Analysis and forecast of the Global Sterile Medical Packaging Market by segmentation of the market
- Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the Sterile Medical Packaging market
- Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape
- Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges
- Analysis of the key players operating in the industry
- Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans
In conclusion, the report offers an extensive panoramic view of the Sterile Medical Packaging industry, backed by key statistical data and figures garnered from authentic sources and thorough primary and secondary research. The report offers a thorough examination of the size, shape, and volume of the market to offer an accurate forecast estimation of the Sterile Medical Packaging industry till 2027. The report also strives to offer strategic recommendations to the new players entering the Sterile Medical Packaging industry and guide them for overcoming entry-level barriers. It also offers recommendations to the established companies to fortify their presence in the Sterile Medical Packaging market and capitalize on the emerging opportunities in the industry.
