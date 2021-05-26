Stereotactic Surgery Devices Market Size, Regional Trends and Opportunities, Revenue Analysis, For 2021–2026

The global stereotactic surgery devices market is expected to reach USD 24.73 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Stereotactic surgery is a form of minimally invasive surgical technique used to treat functional defects and small tumors of the brain.

Growing demand for minimally invasive surgery is likely to stimulate market demand. These procedures provide various advantages, such as faster recovery time, lower risk of bleeding, lower risk of pain, lower risk of infection, and smaller scars for patients undergoing surgeries with larger incisions that need removal of parts of the skull. Minimally invasive surgery is meant especially for those patients having tumors and abnormalities that are hard to reach, subject to movement within the body, or located close to vital organs and anatomic regions.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global stereotactic surgery devices market on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Gamma Knife

Linear Accelerator

Proton Beam Radiation Therapy

Cyber Knife

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Brain Tumor Treatment

Arteriovenous Malformations Treatment

Parkinson’s Disease Treatment

Epilepsy Treatment

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Laboratories

The report discusses in detail the geographical spread of the market in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the region expected to dominate market growth over the forecast period. The report also talks about the key factors such as supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, consumer demands, technological advancement, research activities, and presence of key players that can influence vital parameters such as market size, market trends, market share, and revenue generation in each region.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further key findings from the report suggest

By product type, proton beam radiation therapy contributed to the second-largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 4.1% in the forecast period. This therapy targets tumors and cancer cells with extreme precision and helps in reducing overall toxicity. Also, it reduces the possibility of severity of short and long term side-effects on healthy tissues and organs in the vicinity, thereby reduces the chances of secondary tumors that may be caused by treatment.

By application, brain tumor treatment dominated the market in 2018 and is likely to witness a growth rate of 5.8% in the forecast period.

By end-users, hospitals dominated the market in 2018. The factors including well-resourced operating & diagnostic rooms, higher purchasing power, existence of highly skilled healthcare professionals, and improved health coverage for hospital-based healthcare services from several private and group insurance plans, among others, are responsible for the high market share of hospitals.

North America held the largest market share in 2018 and is estimated to experience a growth rate of 4.1% in the period 2019-2026. The market dominance of North America is owing to the presence of advanced healthcare facilities and increasing acceptance of new technologies in the region.

The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to research, gather, and analyze data. The in-depth research report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and the data has been further validated and verified from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts. The report also offers strategic recommendations to key market players and novice players to overcome barriers and limitations and gain a robust footing in the market.

