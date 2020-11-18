Stereo Microscope Market 2020-2026 Business News | Leading Players – Motic, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC., Unitron, UNITRON, Vision Engineering Ltd.

In Stereo Microscope Market report, a systematic investment analysis has been performed which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. The statistical and numerical data that has been included in this market report is represented with the tables, graphs and charts which eases the understanding of facts and figures. A proficient data and excellent forecasting techniques used in this report are synonymous with accurateness and correctness. Stereo Microscope Market report is a painstaking analysis of existing scenario of the market which covers several market dynamics. The market study of this global Stereo Microscope Market business report takes into consideration market attractiveness analysis where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate & general attractiveness.

Global stereo microscopes market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis: Global Stereo Microscopes Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this Stereo Microscopes Market are Motic, Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC., Unitron, UNITRON, Vision Engineering Ltd., KEYENCE CORPORATION, ZEISS International, Meiji Techno, NIKON CORPORATION, KERN & SOHN GmbH, Celestron, LLC., Boeckel + Co (Gmbh + Co), A.KRÜSS Optronic GmbH, Walter Products, Olympus Corporation, Aven Tools, Leica Microsystems, GUILIN MICROTECH OPTICAL INSTRUMENT CO., LTD., SCIENSCOPE International, SEIWA OPTICAL Co.,Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and others.

A stereo microscope is an optical microscope device that has fixed or adjustable zooming objective and is designed in such a way that to observe samples at relative low magnifications from 2.5 to 90 times. The instrument shows magnification of about maximum 300 times than that of the normal image. This is also called as dissecting microscope. The stereo microscope consists of two separated optical systems that provide an image to each of eye.

The instrument is also used in the study of surfaces of solid specimens or may also be used to carry out close work such as watch-making, dissection, sorting, small circuit board manufacture or inspection etc.

Stereomicroscopes are divided into two basic families and both the families have positive as well as negative characteristics.

The device or instrument is used by biologists who are performing dissections, technicians who repair circuit boards, palaeontologists cleaning and examining fossils and many others. This instrument can be used from engravers to machinists, archaeologists to zoologists. These are also useful in every well-equipped laboratory, R&D facility uses and other places.

Segmentation: Global Stereo Microscopes Market

Global stereo microscopes market is segmented into five notable segments which are type, design type, zooming type, application and end user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into monocular, binocular and trinocular. In 2019, binocular segment is expected to dominate the global stereo microscopes market. In January 2019, ZEISS introduces next generation X-ray microscopes. The microscope has an ability to provide faster submicron-resolution imaging of intact samples. With this the company increased its product portfolio by introducing new product.

On the basis of design type, the market is segmented into Greenough type and common main objective / parallel optics type. In 2019, Greenough type segment is expected to dominate the global stereo microscopes market. In February 2018, UNITRON introduced the Z12 zoom stereo microscope. The product has better magnification range 8X to 400X with three configurable and adjustable bases. The company increased their product portfolio and also people with ease in observing objects in different industries.

On the basis of zooming type, the market is segmented into motorized zoom and manual zoom. In 2019, motorized zoom segment is expected to dominate the global stereo microscopes market. In May 2013, Nikon Corporation introduced new research stereo microscopes SMZ25/SMZ18. The product is available with extremely high resolution which can be used in biomedical fields. With this launch or introduction of the product the company has increased its product ranges and also helped people with new range of stereo microscope in industries.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into industrial and life science. In 2019, life science segment is expected to dominate the global stereo microscopes market. In September 2016, Motic introduced new SMZ140 with LED Illumination. The product is already existing device but the new product is having LED illumination instead of halogen. With this the company has increased its product in their product portfolio.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into clinical & laboratories, research institutes, industrial inspection and academics. In 2019, industrial inspection segment is expected to dominate the global stereo microscopes market. In August 2013, Leica Microsystems Launched high-precision scanning stage for stereo microscopes and macroscopes. The product produces accurate and reproducible results. With this the company increased its product portfolio.



Product launch:

In January 2019, ZEISS introduces next generation X-ray microscopes. The microscope has an ability to provide faster submicron-resolution imaging of intact samples. With this the company increased its product portfolio by introducing new product.

In May 2013, Nikon Corporation introduced new research stereo microscopes SMZ25/SMZ18. The product is available with extremely high resolution which can be used in biomedical fields. With this launch or introduction of the product the company has increased its product ranges and also helped people with new range of stereo microscope in industries.

In August 2013, Leica Microsystems Launched high-precision scanning stage for stereo microscopes and macroscopes. The product produces accurate and reproducible results. With this the company increased its product portfolio.

Research Methodology: Global Stereo Microscopes Market

Primary Respondents:

Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Manufacturer, Healthcare Professionals, Doctors, Nurses, Medical practitioners. Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers.

