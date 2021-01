Stereo Audio Codecs Market 2020 Size, Status, Recent Trends and Future Scope Analysis – STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Texas Instruments (US),

The report begins with an overview of Stereo Audio Codecs Market and presents it throughout its development. It provides a comprehensive analysis of all regional and key player segments providing closer insights into current market conditions and future market opportunities, along with drivers, trend segments, consumer behavior, price factors, and market performance and estimates. Forecast market information, SWOT analysis, Stereo Audio Codecs market scenario, and feasibility study are the important aspects analyzed in this report.

The Stereo Audio Codecs was valued at 40500 Billion US$ in 2020 and is projected to reach 60700 Billion US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

Stereo audio codec is a low power, high quality for portable digital audio applications with one set of stereo programmable gain amplifier (PGA) line inputs and one monaural microphone input. It features two 24-bit analog-todigital converter (ADC) channels and two 24-bit digital-toanalog (DAC) converter channels.

Synaptics(US), Dialog Semiconductor (UK), Asahi Kasei Microdevices (Japan), Cirrus Logic(US), Knowles(US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Texas Instruments (US), Analog Devices(US), ON Semiconductor(US), Infineon Technologies(Germany), Rohm(Japan), NXP Semiconductors(Netherlands), Silicon Laboratories (US).

Analog

Digital

Desktop and Laptop

Mobile Phone and Tablet

Music & Media Device and Home Theatre

Television and Gaming Console

Headphone, Headset, and Wearable Device

Automotive Infotainment

Other

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Stereo Audio Codecs Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the Stereo Audio Codecs market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: The Global Stereo Audio Codecs Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

