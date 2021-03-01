Stepper Motor Market is projected to reach US$ 2,803.6million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.85% from 2021 to 2027.

Stepper motor is a highly versatile machine predominantly used in diversified industries—such as semiconductor, packaging and labeling, medical equipment, industrial machineries, and food & beverages—for performing many linear manufacturing processes repeatability, with high torque at low speeds, as well as minimal maintenance. Some of the linear manufacturing processes applications are rail positioning, conveyers, and X-Y tables. The continuous growth of the automation and robotics industry is boosting the demand for stepper motors, which can be fitted in limited spaces. The motors manufactures are constantly increasing their focus on optimizing the design as well as manufacturing processes so as to deliver superior products with enhanced efficiency. Additionally, the streamlined manufacturing process, as well as the upgraded model of the stepper motors with miniaturization, boosted the adoption of stepper motor across various applications such as robotics, automobile, and semiconductor industries. All these industries demand high torque speed, high precision, and better efficiency.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Stepper Motor Market

COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread across the globe at a rapid pace. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among countries that have been the worst affected by this pandemic, in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths as of March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. The overall stepper motormarket breakdown due to COVID-19 is also affecting the growth of the stepper motor market due to shutting down of factories, discontinuation of supply chain, and downturn in the world economy.Though the complete impact of COVID-19 is still unidentified, the impact across the electronics value chain will probably be far-reaching—and strongly affecting parties involved with semiconductor manufacturing. COVID-19 is underlining the possible risks and vulnerability of present electronics and semiconductor value chain model as well as challenging the semiconductor industry to consider altering its global supply chain model.

Market Insights

Growing Adoption of Robotics and Automation in Diverse Industries

Various industries across the globe are implementing some automation or robotics intending to become safer and more efficient. The deployment of industrial robots in diverse industries has been increased rapidly. According to the World Robotics 2019 Industrial Robots report published by the International Federation of Robotics, the robot installations globally increased by 6% to 422,271 units in 2018. Almost every industry from automotive to consumer electronics to metal and machinery have deployed industrial robots in their manufacturing facilities.In this age of industrial automation, robots are extensively used for managing several processes for better production quality. Also, robots are being implemented in hazardous working locations, where human life can be at risk. Stepper motors are of paramount importance in robotics as they require precise movements.

Type-Based MarketInsights

The stepper motormarket, based on type,has been segmented into integrated lead screw stepper motor, rotary stepper motor, and fullyenclosed stepper drives. The rotary stepper motorsegment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019; the market for the integrated lead screw stepper motor segmentis expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. These motors usually offer high torque, high efficiency, and high precision, which is needed by the designers to fit the application. These lead screw motors are a combination of sizes, styles, lead screws, and nuts that offer freedom to use these motors with different form factors to precisely fit across various applications, such as semiconductor industries and industrial machinery.

Strategic Insights

Product developmentis the commonly adopted strategies by companies to expand their product portfolio. Delta Electronics Inc., Faulhaber Group, National Instruments Corporation, and Nippon Pulse Motor Co. Ltd. are among the market players implementing this strategyto enlarge the customer base and gain significant market share globally, which, in turn, permits them maintain their brand name in the global stepper motor market.

