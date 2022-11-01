Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Stephen Colbert Taunts Donald Trump With 2 Things About Barack Obama He’ll ‘Never Have’

Nidhi Gandhi

Stephen Colbert mocked former President Donald Trump with a second from his predecessor Barack Obama’s speech at a rally for Democratic voters in Detroit on the weekend.

A girl within the viewers informed Obama he was tremendous after he talked about getting older. Obama lightheartedly responded, saying his spouse, former first girl Michelle Obama, agreed.

On Monday’s broadcast of “The Late Present,” Colbert riffed on the trade ― earlier than mentioning the way it confirmed “two issues the forty fifth president (Trump) won’t ever have.”

Watch Colbert’s monologue right here:

This text initially appeared on HuffPost and has been up to date.

