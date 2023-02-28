Tuesday, February 28, 2023
Stephen Colbert Spots Trump’s Most Unsettling New Mar-A-Lago Habit

Nidhi Gandhi

Stephen Colbert noticed a report that Donald Trump has a brand new interest at his Mar-a-Lago membership in Florida: He likes to play DJ on the resort’s eating room throughout dinner.

“Oh, honey, he’s enjoying our tune,” Colbert mentioned, mimicking a Mar-a-Lago dinner visitor. “A protracted rant about low-flush bogs!”

Colbert famous that Trump doesn’t spin the tunes from a sales space, however an iPad at his desk so he can eat dinner whereas he performs the music.

“It’s a DJ type the membership youngsters name ‘toddler at Oliver Backyard,’” he mentioned.

Colbert additionally discovered an interview from final yr wherein Trump named his favourite tune to play when he’s DJ: “YMCA” by The Village Folks, a staple of the ex-president’s rallies.

“He likes to play ‘YMCA,’” Colbert mentioned. “The one downside is he generally forgets how you can spell it.”

See extra in his Monday night time monologue:

