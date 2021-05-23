Stem Cells Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

The global Stem Cells market size is estimated to reach USD 17.78 billion from USD 9.35 billion in 2019, delivering a CAGR of 8.4% through 2027. The market growth is driven by the huge success of regenerative medicine and an exponential rise in stem cell-based research activities.

Stem cell offers several benefits over many surgical options as it stimulates the natural healing response by utilizing the cells sourced from the same patient instead of artificial implants or a prosthetic replacement. It also eliminates the need for surgery as well as any post-treatment complications or risks associated with surgery.

The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

Celgene Corporation, ReNeuron Group plc, Virgin Health Bank, Biovault Family, Mesoblast Ltd., Caladrius, Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., Precious Cells International Ltd., Pluristem, and Neuralstem, Inc., among others.

The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and corporate and government deals.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the global Stem Cells market on the basis of product, technology, therapy, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Adult stem cells Neuronal stem cells Mesenchymal stem cells Hematopoietic stem cells Umbilical cord stem cells Adiposeâ€derived stem cells Dental stem cells Dedifferentiated fat (DFAT) cells Other adult-derived stem cells

Human embryonic stem cells

IPS cells

Very small embryonic like stem cells

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cell acquisition Umbilical cord blood Bone marrow harvest Apheresis

Cell Production Therapeutic cloning Cell culture In-vitro Fertilization Isolation

Cryopreservation

Expansion and sub-culture

Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Allogenic Stem Cell Therapy

Autologous Stem Cell Therapy

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Regenerative medicine Orthopedics Neurology Hematology stem cells Soft tissue injuries Cardiovascular and myocardial infarction-based Diabetes Oncology Liver disorder Others

Drug discovery & development

The report focuses on evaluation of the Stem Cells market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report evaluates the key aspects of the global market such as production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import and export, economic growth, technological developments, and robust presence of key players in the region. The report also offers a country wise analysis to offer better information about the Stem Cells market scope in key regions and crucial factors influencing market growth in major countries. Regional analysis covers the following:

North America

Canada U.S Mexico



Europe

Germany Italy U.K Rest of EU



Asia Pacific

India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC



Latin America

Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



