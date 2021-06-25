Stem Cells Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

The Global Cancer Stem Cells Market size is estimated to reach USD 2.18 Billion from USD 917.5 Million in 2019, delivering a growth rate of 11% through 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The demand for cancer stem cell markers is exponentially growing on account of growing public awareness regarding the therapeutic strength of products, public-private investments in drug development, and the development of a regulatory framework for cancer stem cell therapeutics.

The increasing morbidity and mortality rates of cancer have led to rising funding from the government along with growth in many research activities to develop stem cell therapies. Several industry players are supported by government funding for the development of these therapies. For instance, Stemcell Technologies, the biggest biotechnology firm, accepted USD 45 million from a joint venture of British Columbia and the Government of Canada in April 2018 for the expansion of technologies to assist clinical trials in the field of tissue engineering, cell therapy, immunotherapy, reformative medicine, and gene therapy to treat cancer and other diseases. These strategies by the industry players will bolster the industry growth through 2027.

Key companies operating in the market include:

AbbVie, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bionomics, Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec, LONZA, Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., Irvine Scientific, MacroGenics, Inc., and PromoCell GmbH, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Cancer Stem Cells Market on the basis of treatment type, disease type, end-user, and region:

Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Allogeneic Stem Cell Transplants

Autologous Stem Cell Transplants

Syngeneic Stem Cell Transplants

Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Blood Cancer

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Brain Cancer

Liver Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Bladder Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals and Surgical Centers

Cell Banks and Tissue Banks

Academic Institutes, Research Laboratories, and CROs

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Stem Cells market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.

The regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



