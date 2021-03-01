Stem Cell Therapy Market To Observe Exponential Growth By 2020-2027| Medipost, pharmicell , Mesoblast, U.S. Stem Cell, Biotime, RichSource, Caladrius, TiGenix

According to The Insight Partners market research study of ‘Stem Cell therapy Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Treatment, Application, and End User.’ The global stem cell therapy market is expected to reach US$ 5,129.66 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,534.55 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 16.7% from 2020-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global stem cell therapy market and the factors driving market along with those that act as hindrances.

The global stem cell therapy market, based on the type, is segmented into adult stem cell, induced pluripotent stem cells, embryonic stem cell, and other stem cells. Adult stem cell therapy is further segmented into hematopoietic stem cells, mesenchymal stem cells, neuronal stem cells, and umbilical cord stem cells. The adult stem cellsegment held the largest share of the market in 2019. The same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period due to its effectiveness for the treatment of chronic conditions coupled with higher compatibility with immunity system. The end user segment is segmented into academic and research institutes and hospitals & specialty clinics.

Stem Cell Therapy Market Competition Landscape and Key Developments:

Leading companies operating in the stem cell therapy market are Medipost, pharmicell Co., Ltd., HolostemTerapieAvanzate S.R.L., Mesoblast Ltd., U.S. Stem Cell, Inc., Biotime, Inc., RichSource, Caladrius, TiGenix NV (Takeda Pharmaceuticals), and GeneaBiocellsamong others.

The stem cell therapy market for is expected to grow, owing to factors such Increasing awareness related to the stem cells therapy in effective disease management, growing demand for regenerative medicines, and growing cancer prevalence across the globe are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in coming years.

The report specifically highlights the Stem Cell Therapy market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

To comprehend global Stem Cell Therapy market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

