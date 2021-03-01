Steinmeier: Social Media Danger to Democracy | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has called on democracies to defend their values ​​and achievements against attacks from social media. To this end, he also called for clear rules for internet platform operators.

“The world’s democracies must also secure their constitutions in the digital world, against enemies inside and out,” Steinmeier said in Berlin on Monday in the eleventh episode of his “Forum Bellevue on the Future of Democracy” series.

The major platform operators have long resisted the control and their own responsibility for the public space they have created with their infrastructure. Problems were put into perspective or downplayed, and no liability was accepted for the content, Steinmeier criticized. “Regulations have long been declared the enemy of freedom. The opposite is the case: rules are necessary to preserve freedom and democracy. “

The Vice-President of the European Commission, Margrethe Vestager, emphasized that the problem was discussed in many European countries. There is a sense that “we need to regain control”. Since it is a global phenomenon, a common European approach is needed and not a “patchwork quilt”. “That would allow us to put pressure on us to adopt a global standard. I think we can play a leading role here together with the Americans, form an alliance of democracies. “

However, Europe cannot wait for the US. “It is very important that we now make progress in Europe, that we exert pressure,” said Vestager. Steinmeier assumed that this regulatory project “will certainly be an important component in the reorganization of transatlantic relations”.

The Federal President made it clear: “When it comes to the cause of democracy, the digital revolution is both a curse and a blessing, an opportunity and a danger.” He referred to the digitally fired attacks on democracy surrounding the US elections on the one hand, and the digitally networked demonstrations for democracy in Russia and Belarus on the other.

Social media is said to have the most direct access to people today. Their ad-funded business model commands attention at almost any price. And apparently nothing binds people to their devices like excitement and indignation, fear and anger, the federal president said. The algorithms take advantage of this – even when it comes to politics and the common good. “The values ​​on which our democracies are built are of little importance: respect, truth and politeness, reason, facts and a sense of responsibility.”

Far too often, social media reward quick lies – at the expense of reason and truth. The issues of concern become a threat to democracy, ”Steinmeier warned. “And the enemies of democracy are unfortunately making the most of these weaknesses.” With lies and deceit, they skillfully nourished the “attention machines of social media” for their own good. “And eventually insurgents occupy the Capitol.”

The manipulation of our attention serves known psychological weaknesses in humans, Steinmeier said. “A market dominated by a few providers falls short here. He creates a social evil by serving our worst instincts. We know the enlightened answer to such evil – namely the rule of law, rules and institutions. “