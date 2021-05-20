Steinmeier pays tribute to the political work of Giffey Free Press

Due to the plagiarism affair surrounding her doctorate, Franziska Giffey is no longer Federal Minister of Family Affairs. After her resignation, she has now been officially fired by the Federal President.

Berlin (dpa) – Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has recognized outgoing Federal Minister of Family Franziska Giffey (SPD) for her political commitment.

You have “earned a lot of respect, not only in the federal government, but across the country and far in other parties,” Steinmeier said on Thursday at the official presentation of the certificate of dismissal at Bellevue Palace.

Giffey resigned Wednesday after ongoing discussions about her doctorate as federal minister for Family, Seniors, Women and Youth.

Steinmeier thanked the SPD politician for her work in difficult times of crisis. You have taken responsibility “for families dependent on childcare, for women and minors who suffer from domestic violence, for seniors who are particularly at risk and often particularly lonely,” said Steinmeier. Your “unwavering and unwavering commitment” to the welfare of the children has “set standards.” Giffey can look back on “three full years”.

She developed her projects on the basis of the coalition agreement. Among them were important pieces of legislation, “from youth care to adoption and equality”.

In addition, Steinmeier said she was always able to package her political plans in “catchy formulas”, citing the “good childcare law” as an example. He wished Giffey all the best for her continued political career in Berlin.

Regardless of her resignation as minister, the 43-year-old wants to run as the SPD’s best candidate in the parliamentary elections in Berlin on September 26 to become the first female reigning mayor.

Giffey’s successor, Federal Minister of Justice Christine Lambrecht (SPD), officially assumed her ancillary position on Thursday afternoon, which she will hold together with the judiciary until the end of the term of office. Steinmeier presented Lambrecht with the certificate of appointment and also wished her success in her new duties. Both departments are important “for the further control of the corona pandemic,” Steinmeier emphasizes.

