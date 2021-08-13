Steinmeier: Building the Berlin Wall Testimony of Failure | free press

Berlin (dpa) – Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier described the construction of the Berlin Wall 60 years ago as “evidence of a hopeless failure”.

“The wall was the clear sign of an unjust state that was neither sovereign nor legitimate in the eyes of its own citizens. Actually the beginning of the end – which was still too long in coming,” Steinmeier said on Friday at the central commemoration in Berlin.

“August 13, 1961 was a fateful day for us Germans and for the world – and a day that destroyed dreams and hopes, separated children from parents, grandchildren from grandparents, and painfully and painfully intervened in the lives of countless individuals,” said Steinmeier. according to the previously published manuscript of the speech.

On August 13, 1961, the construction of the Berlin Wall, which sealed the division of Germany, began. The stronghold was about 155 kilometers long and enclosed the western part of Berlin. The wall ran for 45 kilometers through the city. Only after more than 28 years did the division end with the fall of the Berlin Wall on November 9, 1989. In Berlin alone, according to scientific research, at least 140 people died as a result of the GDR border regime after the wall was built. According to the federal government, at least 260 people would be mourned at the inner German border.

Steinmeier recalled the phrase “No one intends to build a wall” by Walter Ulbricht, then leader of the GDR state and SED party in June 1961. This was “one of the boldest lies in German history” . The regime in East Berlin had long had the clear intention of halting the flight of so many people from the GDR at its most sensitive point, namely in Berlin.

“In the beginning there was a lie – and it continued in the words of the” anti-fascist protective wall “, said the Federal President. “Who ever believed this propaganda lie? The wall was not built to prevent a movement of conquest from west to east. but was built by a state that had to lock up its own citizens in its country to function at all for a while.” In reality, the Berlin Wall was a confession “that even its own citizens did not really recognize this state”.

Steinmeier called on people not to stop looking back when they remember the Wall. It’s a constant challenge. “Freedom and democracy are never given by nature, never achieved once and for all. Freedom and democracy must be fought for, but also protected, defended and preserved. Freedom and democracy need decisive commitment and passion.” It starts with participating in democratic elections. “Everyone should think about it if a new Bundestag is elected soon,” said Steinmeier.