Steel wheel to Represent a Value of US$ 11,000 Mn in the Global Market of Automotive Metal Wheel Through 2022

Increasing demand for vehicles equipped with heavy wheels in cold countries has led to an upsurge in demand for metal wheels in the automotive sector. However, metal wheels are subject to rust and corrosion due to changing weather and need to be replaced before deterioration. Such factors are likely to impact growth of the global market of automotive metal wheel negatively. According to a recently published report by Fact.MR, the global automotive metal wheel market is projected to reflect a sluggish CAGR over the projected period, 2017 – 2022.

Factors Fuelling Global Market Growth

Increasing demand for high-speed and light weight vehicles has pulled down demand for metal wheels among automotive manufacturers. Attributed to heavy weight, the vehicles that are equipped with metal wheel have relatively low grip on brakes. Moreover, the vehicles with metal wheels cannot support tires that are tubeless. As metal wheels are subject to rust and corrosion attributed to fluctuating weather, manufacturers prefer using materials such as alloy wheels that are lighter in weight.

Manufacturers based in countries with cold weather witness considerable demand for metal wheels in the automotive sector. Attributed to features such as heavy weight, dampened acceleration and speed, it is easier to drive vehicles equipped with wheels with heavy metal materials as there is lower possibility of skidding. Vehicles equipped with alloy wheels provides relatively fast acceleration and speed, which has more possibility of skidding in snow or hail. Such factors are projected to fuel demand for metal wheels in the automotive industry during the projected period.

Moreover, several automotive companies particularly use metal wheels that are heavy in weight. Due to such factors, the OEM are projected to witness considerable demand. This is projected to contribute towards global market growth of automotive metal wheel during the projected period.

Aftermarket to Register Significant Growth

Aftermarket is projected to witness a relatively high growth in revenue terms in the global market of automotive metal wheel by the end of 2017. This segment is projected to reflect a relatively high CAGR in the market globally throughout 2022. The aftermarket segment is projected to represent a value of over US$ 18,000 Mn by 2017. OEM among other sales channel is projected to witness significant revenue growth followed by the aftermarket segment in the global market of automotive metal wheel in 2017.

Steel wheel among other materials is projected to represent a value of around US$ 11,000 Mn in the global market of automotive metal wheel. This segment is projected to reflect a relatively high growth in revenue terms in the global market by the end of 2022. Steel wheel is projected to reflect a relatively high CAGR in the market globally, followed by aluminum alloy wheel throughout 2022.

Chapter 1: Executive Summary – Global Automotive Metal Wheel Market

The report commences with a brief executive summary to give a quick overview of the global automotive metal wheel landscape to the readers. The section also goes on to give a brief forecast of the market performance in the coming years along with the estimated CAGR for the forecast period of 2017-2022.

Chapter 2: Overview – Global Automotive Metal Wheel Market

In the overview section, our readers get a more elaborate perspective on the automotive metal wheel market, in terms of both value and volume. This section also gives critical insights on the current market value and forecast, along with an analysis of key dynamics influencing metal wheel market performance over the said forecast period.

Chapter 3-6: Segmentation Analysis – Global Automotive Metal Wheel Market

The subsequent chapters of the report categorizes the global automotive metal wheel market into various segments, further elaborating on the comparison of YoY growth, revenue, and market share on the basis of four key segments of the automotive metal wheel market, including:

Material type (steel, aluminum alloy, magnesium, composites, and others)

Sales channel (OEMs, aftermarket)

Vehicle type (compact PCs, mid-sized PCs, luxury PCs, premium PCs, LCVs, HCVs)

Technology type (casting and forging)

Market Players Operating in the Global Market

Key players in the global market of automotive metal wheel are CITIC Limited, Iochpe-Maxion S.A., Superior Industries International, Inc., BORBET GmbH, Accuride Corporation, Topy Industries Ltd., Zhejiang Jingu Company Limited, Lizhong Wheel Group Ltd., ENKEI Corporation, and Alcar Holding GMBH.

