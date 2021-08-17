Steel Tubes Market 2021-2026: Size, Share, Trends, Outlook, Analysis, and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Steel Tubes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global steel tubes market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Steel tubes are long, hollow tubes, which are made from alloys of iron with carbon, titanium and tungsten, among other elements. Their production process involves raw steel, which is cast into a workable starting form and is further stretched into a seamless tube or sealed into a weld. These tubes are extremely strong and durable, have high resistance to heat and corrosion, and can withstand high pressure. In addition to this, steel tubes are relatively lightweight, efficient and versatile. As a result, they are widely utilized for underground transportation of water and gas as well as across the construction sector to protect electrical wires.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/steel-tubes-market/requestsample

Global Steel Tubes Market Trends:

The extensive application of steel tubes across various industries around the world is one of the key factors driving the market growth. These tubes are gaining preference in the construction sector owing to their rust-free and corrosion-resistant nature. A significant increase in construction activities on account of continuous infrastructural developments on a global level is further propelling the market growth. Moreover, the booming oil and gas industry is also creating numerous growth opportunities for the steel tubes market. These tubes form an integral part of various industrial operations, such as the transportation of fluids, and in the form of conveyor belt rollers and casings for concrete pilings. Also, they are utilized in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) and refrigeration equipment, as well as in the automotive sector, which is augmenting the demand for steel tubes across the globe.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/steel-tubes-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Oil and Gas

Petrochemicals

Infrastructure and Construction

Automotive

Water Treatment and Sewage

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Seamless Steel Tubes

Welded Steel Tubes

Breakup by Material Type:

Carbon Steel

Stainless Steel

Alloy Steel

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has also been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Other Market Research Reports (2021-2026) by IMARC Group: