Steel Rebar Market Report, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Forecast 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Steel Rebar Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global steel rebar market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Steel rebar or reinforcement steel is a steel bar or mesh of steel wire used to reinforce and support concrete and other stone structures. It is manufactured using carbon steel, welded wire fabric, epoxy, stainless steel, galvanized and glass-fiber reinforced polymers, iron, sheet-metal, carbon, sulfur and phosphorus. Steel rebars are available in various sizes and shapes like round, square-twisted, ribbed, stretched and ribbed-twisted. They offer numerous advantages, such as high durability, malleability, tensile strength, and thermal resistance.

Market Trends

Significant growth in the construction industry over the years is primarily driving the market. Steel Rebars are widely used to construct modern infrastructures like skyscrapers, roadways, sewage tunnels, airports and stadiums. They are utilized as prestressed reinforcing bar in construction activities to minimize the slippage and cracking and improve bonding with the cement beams and columns. Additionally, several product innovations, such as the development of thermo-mechanical technology that improves the quality of rebars, are further catalyzing the market growth. Various manufacturers are introducing advanced variants with superior tensile strength, ductility and corrosion resistance properties which will further continue to drive the market for steel rebar in the coming years.

Steel Rebar Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

ArcelorMittal (Mittal Steel Company)

CELSA Steel UK

Commercial Metal Company

Daido Steel Co. Ltd

Gerdau SA

Hyundai Steel

Nippon Steel Corporation

Nucor Corporation

Steel Authority of India

Jiangsu Shagang Group Company Limited

Steel Dynamics Inc.

Tata Steel Limited

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, process, finishing type, end use and region.

Breakup by Product Type:

Deformed

Mild

Breakup by Process:

Basic Oxygen Steelmaking

Electric Arc Furnace

Breakup by Finishing Type:

Epoxy

Coated

Black

Breakup by End Use:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

