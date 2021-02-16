Steel Processing Market projecting a CAGR of 2.41% during the forecast period, 2020-2026

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the global Steel Processing market has reached 615.75 Billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD 721.47 Billion in 2026 and is anticipated to grow by a CAGR of 2.41% during the forecast period 2020- 2026. The main driving factors for the global steel processing market are rapid industrialization and urbanization, leading to high steel consumption in the building & construction sector.

Besides, steel exhibits properties such as high ductility and welding capacity, high strength, and are anti-corrosive, making them applicable in a wide range of end-use industries such as marine automotive and aerospace & defense; this leads to increased market growth in steel processing during the anticipated period. Carbon steel is broadly used in the construction industries for constructing roads, railway tracks, bridges, and others, owing to its toughness, thereby stimulating the global steel processing market during the forecast horizon. Furthermore, the continuous innovations in steel manufacturing to produce sustainable Steel is most likely to fuel the global steel processing market in the estimated period.

Growth drivers

The Growing Demand in Numerous Industries

The Steel is broadly used in the construction industries for constructing roads, railway tracks, bridges, and others, owing to its toughness, thereby stimulating the global steel processing market during the forecast horizon. Moreover, Steel is widely used in end-use industries such as marine automotive and aerospace & defense, owing to properties such as high ductility and welding capacity, high strength, and are anti-corrosive, propelling the steel processing market during the anticipated horizon.

The surge in urban population

Owing to the rising urban population continuously, the populations require several steel products for their needs, which is expected to propel the market of global steel processing. The rise in the urban population coupled with high per capita income generates the demand for steel products for various purposes, which is fueling the market of steel processing during the forecast period.

Restraints

Fluctuation in the prices of Steel

The variation in the rates of Steel may hamper the growth of the Steel Processing Market during the forecast period. Besides, the industry is also impacted by the existence of a stringent regulatory framework concerning the production and processing of raw materials.

Competitive Landscape:

The major market players in the Global Steel Processing are ArcelorMittal, Baosteel Group Corporation, POSCO, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, JFE Holdings, Inc., TATA Steel Ltd., United States Steel, Angang Steel Company Limited, Gerdau SA, Maanshan Iron and Steel Company Limited, SAIL, ThyssenKrupp AG, SHAGANG GROUP Inc., Severstal PAO, HBIS GROUP, Hyundai Steel, Bridon-Bekaert, KOBE STEEL, LTD., and other Prominent Players are expanding their presence in the market by implementing various innovations and technologies.

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the global Steel Processing market size in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, based on the region by segmenting the Global Steel Processing market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized, and forecast the global Steel Processing market based on Steel Type, Steel Shape, and End-User.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global Steel Processing Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Scope of the Report:

By Steel Type

Carbon Steel

Alloy Steel

By Steel Shape

Flat Steel

Long Steel

Tubular Steel

By End-User

Construction

Shipping

Energy

Packaging

Consumer appliances industry

Housing

Automotive

Others

By Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

