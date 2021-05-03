Steel Pipes and Tubes Market Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends Steel Pipes and Tubes Market Key Players - Nippon Steel Corporation, ArcelorMittal, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. (JSPL), Steel Authority of India Limited, Tata Steel, United States Steel

Steel Pipes & Tubes Market To Witness a CAGR of 5% during the Forecast Period

The steel pipes and tubes market are likely to witness tremendous growth opportunities in upcoming years. Steel pipes are utilized for the transportation of gas and liquid in this industry. They are for the most part manufactured utilizing low alloy or carbon steel. The product is expected to generate million-dollar opportunity for companies engaged in development of Steel Pipes & Tube related products.

The steel tubes market is growing rapidly, owing to substantial expansion in the construction and engineering sectors, as well as large-scale industries around the world.

The Steel Pipes & Tubes Market Dynamics

One of the major factors driving the growth for the market is the increase in oil and gas production due to demand from the automotive industry. The governments of various developing countries are concentrating on infrastructure growth, which has resulted in a rise in steel tube demand. Furthermore, steel tube maintenance costs are reduced or low, which is an important factor in the market’s growth.

The Steel Pipes & Tubes Market: Segmental Insights

The oil and gas application segment are expected to stay the predominant application segment over the forecast period. In any case, with the emergence of the global pandemic, the prices of crude oil tumbled, which directly impacted the industry. Likewise, because of the forced lockdowns and closures, the worldwide oil rig tally dove over the principal quarter of 2020, subsequently prompting a decline in demand for steel pipes & tubes.

The Steel Pipes & Tubes Market: Regional Insights

Steel tubes are most common in Asia Pacific, followed by North America. Steel tubes are a rapidly rising market in Europe. North America is the second largest market, and the United States is the region’s largest contributor in terms of market share.

The Steel Pipes & Tubes Market Competition Scenario

Nippon Steel Corporation, ArcelorMittal, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. (JSPL), Steel Authority of India Limited, Tata Steel, United States Steel, and Rama Steel Tubes Limited are among the key market players operating in the steel pipes and tubes market.

Steel Pipes & Tubes Market:

By Technology:

Seamless

ERW

SAW

By Application:

Oil & gas

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Automotive & transportation

Mechanical engineering

Power Plant

Construction

Others

By Geography

North America: (U.S, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe: (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy)

Nordic Countries: (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway)

Benelux Union: (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific:(China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea)

Southeast Asia: (Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore)

Rest of Southeast Asia

Middle East and Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latina America)

