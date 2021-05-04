Steel Drums Market | Industry Size, Share, Key Players, Trend and Growth Forecast | BWAY Corporation, Greif., NORTH COAST CONTAINER LLC

For building a wonderful Steel Drums Market research report, a combination of principal aspects such as highest level of spirit, practical solutions, dedicated research and analysis, innovation, talent solutions, integrated approaches, most advanced technology and commitment plays a key role. Hence, while generating this global market report for a client, all of these are firmly followed.

Steel Drum Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of material type, the steel drum market is segmented into stainless steel, cold rolled steel and carbon steel.

The head type segment of the steel drum market is segmented into tight head and open head.

The steel drum market on the basis of capacity is segmented into up to 10 gallons, 10- 30 gallons, 30- 50 gallons, 50-80 gallons and 80 gallons and above.

The steel drum market is also segmented on the basis of end- users. The end- users is further segmented into food & beverage, healthcare & pharmaceutical, oil & lubricants, paints & dyes, chemical and solvent, building & construction, agriculture and other application.

Steel drums as the name suggests are those drums which are made steel and are used to carry both harmful and harmless substances such as chemicals, paints, oil and other. Steel is regarded as strong and robust products for the production of industrial grade containers. These steel drums have the ability to work well in different temperatures and remain unaffected by the thermal shocks.

Steel drums market is expected to reach USD 12.47 billion by 2027 growing at a growth rate of 5.51% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Growing demand for cost efficient packaging solution and increase usage of steel drums in bulk packaging are the factors which will create new opportunities for the steel drum market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Growing demand for cost effective packaging solutions will accelerate the market demand for steel drums. Increasing usage of steel drums due to their high mechanical strength is also expected to drive the market growth. Growing demand from paint & coating industry is also anticipated to enhance the market for steel drums. On the other hand, growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions, increasing awareness about the advantages of steel drums such as lightweight & insulation properties, and growing demand for consumer goods will further accelerate the growth of steel drum market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Steel Drum Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the steel drum market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America will hold the largest share in steel drum market due to increasing consumption and demand for packaged products while Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the forecast period 2020 to 2027 because of increasing industrialization.

Global Market Dynamics

Increasing demand of healthy products supporting the healthy diet is major driving factor for accelerating the market growth.

Growing number of Steel Drums products as compared to the past few years will accelerate the market growth.

Increased adoption of low calories diet foods and drinks is accelerating the consumption of Steel Drums products which drives the market.

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Steel Drums market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Steel Drums market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Steel Drums market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?