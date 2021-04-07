Steel Drums and Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Market: Year 2021-2027 – New Business Experts Ideas by Greif, Hoover Ferguson Group, Industrial Container Services, Orlando Drum

Steel Drums and Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Market report is a particular investigation of the Steel Drums and Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) business which clarifies what the market definition, arrangements, applications, commitment, and worldwide industry patterns are. Steel Drums and Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) market research report serves to be an exceptionally huge segment of business system. Excellent practice models and method of research utilized while generating this Steel Drums and Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) report reveals the best opportunities to thrive in the market. With the market data of this Steel Drums and Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) report, emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market for Steel Drums and Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) industry can be identified and analysed. The Steel Drums and Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) report presents market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, their preferences for particular product and market demand and supply scenarios.

Steel drums and intermediate bulk container (IBC) market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 18.26 Billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 4.10% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2027. Steel drums and intermediate bulk container (IBC) market report analyses the growth, which is currently being growing due to the rising usages of the product for export of oil and chemicals.

The growing demand of the product for safer transportation, increasing number of trade activities between the emerging economies, rising preferences towards sustainable bulk packaging solutions are some of the factors which will likely to enhance the growth of the steel drums and intermediate bulk container (IBC) market in the forecast period of 2021-2027. On the other hand, product can be reusable which will results in cost saving in reverse logistics help in boosting various opportunities for the growth of the steel drums and intermediate bulk container (IBC) market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Some of the companies competing in the Steel Drums and Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Market are: Greif., Hoover Ferguson Group, Inc, Snyder Industries, Schütz GmbH & Co. KGaA., Mauser Packaging Solutions, THIELMANN – THE CONTAINER COMPANY., Time Technoplast Ltd., Custom Metalcraft Inc, Automationstechnik GmbH, Transtainer., Hawman Container Services., SCHÄFER Werke GmbH, OBAL CENTRUM s.r.o., Sicagen., Balmer Lawrie, Industrial Container Services, Myers Container, Orlando Drum, GREAT WESTERN CONTAINERS INC., Peninsula Drums, among other.

Global Steel Drums and Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Market Scope and Market Size

Steel drums and intermediate bulk container (IBC) market is segmented on the basis of capacity, and end-use. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of capacity, steel drums and intermediate bulk container (IBC) market is segmented into drums, and IBCs. Drums have been further segmented into 200 litre, and other than 200 litre. IBCs have been further segmented into up to 500 litre, 501-1,000 litre, 1,001-1,500 litre, and above 1,500 litre.

Based on end-use, steel drums and intermediate bulk container (IBC) market is segmented into chemicals; petroleum and lubricants; paints, inks and dyes; food and beverages; building and construction; healthcare and pharmaceuticals; and others.

This steel drums and intermediate bulk container (IBC) market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on steel drums and intermediate bulk container (IBC) market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

