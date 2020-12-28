Steel Cord Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth

“

According to Our Research analysis, global Steel Cord Market will reach 5673.1 Million USD by the end of 2022 with a CAGR of 3.13%

The global Steel Cord market is valued at 4863.6 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 5673.1 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.13% during 2017-2022.

Steel cord is the fine steel wire strand or rope for special purposes, which are made of superior high-carbon steel and whose surface is plated with brass. Steel cord is a Freight Car Use mainly reinforcing the casting and at the same time keeping the tire flexible enough to resist shocks and to improve comfort of tires.

Steel Cord can be divided into three categories: normal tensile (NT) type, high tensile (HT) type and other type. Normal Tensile (NT) type accounted for the highest proportion in revenue market, with a figure of 58.29% in 2017, followed by High Tensile (HT) type, account for 32.13% and other type account for 9.59%.

The sales market share of global Steel Cord in passenger car use, freight car use and others has been stable year by year, at 54.12%, 41.18% and 4.70% respectively in 2017, and for several consecutive years, the amplitude was within 2 percent. This indicates that the segment of the Steel Cord in the global market tends to be fixed without great changes. Among them, the Steel Cord market has the most promising sales prospects in passenger car use.

China is the biggest contributor to the Steel Cord revenue market, accounted for 34.79% of the total global market with a revenue of 1692.1 million USD in 2017, followed by United States, 19.03% with a revenue of 925.8 million USD. Regionally, Asia-Pacific is the leader in the whole Steel Cord industry.

Bekaert is the largest company in the global Steel Cord market, accounted for 28.54/% of the revenue market share in 2017, followed by Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord and ArcelorMittal, accounted for 18.87% and 9.10% of the revenue market share in 2017. The Steel Cord industry is not concentrated, these manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for above 55 % of the revenue market.

2018/6/5 — Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI), a leading value-added processor and distributor of industrial metals, announced today that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Central Steel & Wire Company (“Central Steel & Wire” – OTCPK: CSTW) pursuant to which Central Steel & Wire has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ryerson. Central Steel & Wire, with its valued brand spanning more than 100 years, offers a wide selection of products and capabilities, and will continue to operate under its current brand name within the Ryerson network of value-added and intelligently connected service centers.

2018/4/2 — Olympic Steel Inc. (Nasdaq: ZEUS), a leading national metals service center, announced that effective April 2, 2018, it has acquired the assets of Berlin Metals LLC, based in Hammond, Indiana. Terms in the all-cash deal were not disclosed.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Steel Cord in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

The World Market Report Steel Cord included with Regal Intelligence is based on the year 2020. This Steel Cord Industry report covers manufacturers (globally and nationally), suppliers and suppliers, regions, product type, product variations, and application for the speculative period. The analysis provides long-term data on aspects such as market trends and improvements, factors, limitations, progress, and changes in market capital structure Steel Cord. However, the study will allow market players and market experts to understand the current market structure.

Subscribe to Sample Report at https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-sample/188493

The report provides a brief overview of the market by examining different definitions and different segments of the company. Nevertheless, the applications of enterprise structure and chain are provided by an intensive statistical research perspective. In addition, the main strategic activities in the Steel Cord market started with key players, which include product improvement, mergers and acquisitions, associations, and so on which is part of this report.

The most important manufacturers covered in this report:

Bekaert

Jiangsu Xingda Steel Cord

ArcelorMittal

Hyosung

Shandong SNTON Steel Cord

Bridgestone

Shougang Century

Tokusen

Tokyo Rope MFG

Hubei Fuxing New Material

BMZ

Henan Hengxing

Junma Tyre Cord

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Sodetal

The Important Types of this industry are:

Normal Tensile (NT)

High Tensile (HT)

The Important Applications of this industry are:

Passenger Car Use

Freight Car Use

Other

The Steel Cord market report presents a five-year trend study, as in the baseline review and the previous year’s review, which shows the size, market volume, and market share for key areas. Moreover, the market Steel Cord has been fragmented in areas of North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world (ROW).

Furthermore, the Steel Cord market includes a section for the portfolio of items, which steals production, income, price, and market share, and growth rate based on the diversification of items. It also looks at the volume of sales, the industry-wide share, and the application/end-customer-based development rate for each application. The product improvement also integrates SWOT and PEST analysis to understand the regional market of the article division.

Get Special Discount on the occasion of New Year@ https://www.regalintelligence.com/check-discount/188493

The report provides information on the Steel Cord-industry distribution by type, application, and location. The report presents development approaches and plans, government directives, manufacturing procedures, and cost structure. It also addresses specialized information, manufacturing plant analysis, and raw material source analysis of the market, while clarifying which item has the most outstanding entry, net revenue, and R&D status.

A quick look at the table of contents:

Part 1 – Snapshot of the market: Market Definition, Specifications, and Classification of Steel Cord market, Features, Scope, and Applications.

Part 2 – Analysis of Product Costs and Prices: The Structure of Manufacturing Cost, Cost of Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Structure of Industrial chain.

Part 3 – Market Demand and Supply Analysis: Commercial Production, Capacity and Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Part 4- Forces that keep the marketplace going

Part 5 and 6- Analysis of Regional Market: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India

Part 7 and 8 – Modern structure

Part 9 – Analysis of Market Trend, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend according to Product Kind

Part 10­­- Steel Cord Trading channel, merchants, brokers, suppliers, Research Findings and Conclusion, informative supplement and information source.

Thank You.”