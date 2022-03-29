Steam’s Summer Game Fest Will Start on June 13, 2022

Valve has said that it will be hosting the annual Steam Next Fest from June 13, 2022, to June 13, 2023. The event will end later that week on June 20. It lets people try out demos of upcoming PC games on the platform.

Playable demos and live streams from game developers will be shown at the multi-day digital video game festival. Players can also meet with indie studios and talk to them about their games at the event. Check out the official website or sign in to your Steam account if you want to get an alert when the event starts.

Currently, Valve hasn’t said which games will be shown at the festival, but we can expect the party game akin to “Gang Beasts” – “Party Animals” – to be there for the third year in a row. For a long time, Recreate Games has been working on the game for them. It will only get a release date when the game is finished.

In 2020, they also said that a new console would be out soon in a press release. It was one of the most-watched games on the live streaming platform, Twitch, with more than 113,000 people watching at the same time. When it was played on Steam in October 2021, it was also the fourth most popular game. It had 134,834 people play it.

It can now run Windows on Valve’s Steam Deck, which is also known as the Steam Box.

There will be a Steam festival and Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest going on at the same time. There will be a celebration in June instead of E3, and it will have a lot of games and information about them.

Also, the E3 show is held in June, but this year there may not be anyone in person because of “the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19.” The festival still hasn’t set a date for this year’s event, but Electronic Arts have already canceled.

