Steam Turbine Market to Garner $30.2 Billion by 2027, States the Report by AMR A lead analyst at AMR highlighted the market across Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate throughout the forecast period.

Allied Market Research published a research report on the Steam turbine market. The findings of the report exhibits that the global market for Steam turbine market was pegged at $24.1 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $30.2 billion by 2027, portraying a CAGR of 2.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides valuable data on changing market dynamics, key segments, top investment pockets, and competitive scenario for market players, new entrants, investors, and shareholders.

“Several advancements is taking place to improve the thermal efficiency of power plant systems. Temperature and pressure characteristic of steam is boosted in such advancement. GE is operating a steam turbine at 600oC live steam inlet conditions, by pushing re-heat temperatures further. Doosan’s Fiala is also operating steam turbine that push towards 700oC steam. The company’s ultra-supercritical turbines offer high efficiency and some materials such as rotor components are welded and modified. All these developments are expected to contribute growth in near future. These developments are expected to decrease the cost or the price of the electricity as everything will be calculated economically.” Said Eswara Prasad, Manager, Energy & Power at Allied Market Research.

The report offers in-depth information based on the key determinants of the market to help market players in devising growth strategies and investments on opportunities. Increase in demand for energy and reduction in fossil-based energy generation drive the growth of the global steam turbine market. On the other hand, higher efficiency of other turbines restrains the growth to some extent. Moreover, advancements promoting the use of steam turbine is anticipated to present lucrative opportunities for the market players.

The report provides a detailed scenario based on impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the steam turbine market globally. It helps the market players, new entrants, and investors to determine strategies according to the current scenario and improvise the business structure for the approaching time. The covid-19 outbreak majorly impacted the global steam turbine market. The lockdown has led to suspension of almost all commercial places, owing to which the demand for energy has been reduced. At the same time, the shortage of workers, because of worldwide lockdown, has further declined the production capacity, thereby affecting the market.

Based on type, the impulse segment held the highest market share in 2019, holding for nearly two-thirds of the global steam turbine market revenue in 2019. Furthermore, the segment is projected to maintain its lead by the end of 2027. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 3.1% during the study period.

Based on application, the power generation segment garnered the major share in 2019, with more than one-third of the global steam turbine market. On the other hand, the oil & gas segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 3.5% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for around half of the global steam turbine market revenue in 2019, and is expected to maintain the lion’s share till 2027. In addition, the region is also anticipated to showcase the fastest CAGR of 3.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report also studies the market across regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The frontrunner profiled in the report include Sulzer Ltd, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Frameworks Americas Inc., Turbine Generator Support Inc., Hyundai Substantial Businesses Ltd., JSW Power Frameworks Private Ltd, Elliot Gathering, Ansaldo Energia and Kessels Steam Turbines. The key players in the market adopted product launch and product development as their key strategies to cater to the increase in consumer demands.

