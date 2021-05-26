Steam is ready to compete with Nintendo and its Switch with this new console

After impressive numbers last year, Valve Corporation is now developing a new project that is very similar to that of a well-known player in the console sector.

Valve challenged, but valve above

The young studio behind Half-Life has grown well since 1998. Valve Corporation is now one of the world’s leading video game providers through its Steam distribution platform. In 2020, record numbers were achieved with 4.8 million people playing at the same time, 31.3 billion hours of gaming time and 21.4% more games purchased compared to 2019.

Such dominance over its competitors was viewed as suspicious and resulted in Steam being resumed three weeks ago by studio Wolfire Games via a group action of several developers. The cause ? Valve’s anti-competitive platform monopoly in the PC games market. This promotion aims to increase the price of the games due to Valve’s 30% commission on the sale of each game.

A few days ago, Valve Director Gabe Newell teased the arrival of Steam on the console during a panel discussion with the puzzling phrase: “By the end of this month you will have a better view of it. ‘Year’. But if many have thought of working with one of the console manufacturers, this is not the case.

The “SteamPal” project

This project, called “SteamPal” and codenamed Neptune, was discovered through Steam updates from the ArsTechnica site. The developer of Steam, Pavel Djundik, even published this code of the new project on a website and mentioned the name “SteamPal” as well as certain points such as performance, restart, an airplane mode and the brightness of the screen or Wi-Fi connection.

According to this various information, it would be a mini-PC with a touchscreen and built-in controllers that would make you think of a well-known console that monopolizes the top of the sales counter: the Nintendo Switch. But only in the portable format would these controls not be removable from the start.

On the hardware side, these leaks also suggest that the console would use an Intel or AMD chip, that it would work on a Linux-derived operating system, and that the controls would be classic, with joysticks, triggers, buttons, and a touchpad. The console can also be connected to a TV using a USB-C port.

Nintendo’s hegemony in the portable console market could therefore be controversial if this project turns out to be concrete. Given the numbers Nintendo received over the past year as well as from Steam, it seems logical that Valve would attack the console sector.