Steam came under heavy criticism after removing some LGBTQ and feminist tags

The Steam platform is regularly in the spotlight and still isn’t for the right reasons. We learn today that video game developers have found that some tags associated with feminist and LGBTQ + movements have been removed from the store, rendering some games for consumers to be unavailable.

No more LGBTQ + tag on Steam

It was Chard, the artistic director of the game Imagined Leviathans, who revealed this information. On his Twitter account, he says that many highlighted categories have been removed from Steam. While it is currently unknown when or why this happened, some old URLs still work, such as the one for the “female protagonist” category. Others will now redirect to the store page.

Among the deleted categories there is “female protagonist”, as explained above, but also “Walking Simulator”, “Life & Romance” and “Hidden Object” (“Selection matters”) and the one that sparked the controversy, “LGBTQ +”. “” Some sources believe this is mainly a reorganization of the categories, some of which were mixed up, like “Open World & Exploration” which had many names and is now grouped under “Open World”. Which does not explain the disappearance of “Female Protagonist” and “LGBTQ +”.

The Female Protagonist and LGBTQ + sections have been removed from the Steam Categories public release.

April 28, 2021

Before / after with changes highlighted.

In any case, Chard’s sighting angered some internet users who harshly criticized the platform.

Removing "LGBTQ" and "Female Protagonist" in favor of "Anime" and "Adult Only" is one of the most precious things you have ever done:

April 28, 2021

Removing the “LGBTQ” and “Female Protagonist” tags in favor of “Anime” and “Adults Only” is one of the worst things you have ever done.

Damn it, those tags would have been nice.

April 29, 2021

Fuck Steam, would have been nice to have those tags.

In fact, it is important to know what these labels are before throwing stones on Steam. These are elements that developers and gamers can apply to games to find them on the Steam Store. In a recent update, the platform brought some of these labels to the fore via a quick tab in the store. As with any community option, there are times when some labels are redundant and bundled together. However, it is entirely possible that these are labels that have not been popular enough, have too few affiliate titles, and have been removed to make room according to the Steam algorithm.

Chard also points out that gamers looking for LGBTQ + content can turn to the independent platform Itch.io, which is much better suited for queer developers. The platform is known for its large catalog which provides greater representation for marginalized people where Steam no longer offers it. The LGBTQ + keyword is now only visible via player tags.

April 28, 2021

In their documentation they say they listened to user feedback. I could only find two comments on it.

The LGBTQ + tag is still there, even if it is no longer displayed on the home page. You should therefore support these creators:

April 28, 2021

The LGBTQ + tag is still there, even though it’s no longer on the main page. You can still access it and assist the creators.

April 29, 2021

Or you can back them up on itch instead.