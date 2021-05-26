Steam Boiler Market 2021 to Showing Impressive Growth by 2027

Rise in demand for steam boilers from several end-use industries and increase in investment for adding power generation capacity have fueled the growth of the global steam boiler market. However, strict government regulations toward environmental pollution and high initial cost and development in the renewable energy sector hamper the market growth. Nevertheless, advancements in technology and upgradation of aging power generation infrastructure are anticipated to present an array of opportunities for the market players in the future.

Significant development of the end-use industries, such as oil & gas, chemical, metal mining, food processing, and pharmaceutical, fuels the growth of the steam boiler market. In addition, increase in demand for steam boiler as a source of heating in cold regions drives the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, implementation of stringent government regulations toward environmental pollution from coal-based and other conventional fuel sources and rapid development of the renewable energy sector are the key factors hampering the growth of the global market in the coming years.

The global steam boiler market is segmented into type, fuel type, pressure, end-use industry, and region. Based on fuel type, coal fired segment held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global market. On the other hand, the gas fired segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

On the basis of fuel type, the gas fired segment holds the highest growth rate of 3.6%, in terms of revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to rise in awareness and implementation of stringent government regulations toward low emission fuels. In addition, gas fired steam boiler possesses advantages such as faster steam production, less greenhouse gas emissions, better operational performance, high efficiency, and others.

Based on end-use industry, the chemical segment held highest share in 2019, with nearly half of the global steam boiler market. Conversely, the power generation segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market is studied across regions including Asia-Pacific, LAMEA, North America, and Europe. The market across North America dominated with largest share in 2019, holding more than one-third of the market. However, the global steam boiler market across Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

Major market players profiled in the report include General Electric, IHI Corporation, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Forbes Marshall, Alfa Laval AB, Viessmann Limited, Hurst Boiler & Welding, Inc., Thyssenkrup, and Thermax Limited.

Other players operating in the value chain of the global steam boiler market are Fulton Boiler, Clayton Industries, Cleaver-Brooks, Inc., Cochran Ltd., Dongfeng Electric, and Walchandnagar Industries Limited.

Key Findings of The Study

In 2019, the water tube boiler segment accounted for majority of the share of the global steam boiler market, and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period.

In 2019, the coal fired segment accounted for about 65.3% of the share in the global steam boiler market, and is expected to maintain its dominance till the end of the forecast period.

In 2019, based on pressure, the high-pressure segment accounted for 69.7% market share in 2019, growing at a rate of 3.3% in terms of revenue, increasing its share in the global steam boiler market.

Power generation is the fastest-growing end-use industry segment in the global steam boiler market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2020–2027.

In 2019, North America dominated the global steam boiler market with more than 33.8% of the share in terms of revenue.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic and the prolonged lockdown put the import & export activities on hold, especially during the initial phase. Furthermore, it impacted the manufacturing & processing activities across various industries. This declined the demand for electricity from the end-user industries.

The demand for steam boilers would rise as the need for electricity has increased in the first quarter of 2021 from the customers.

