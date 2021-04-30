Steam Autoclaves Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Challenges and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Steam Autoclaves Market Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global steam autoclaves market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

A steam autoclave is a machine that uses high steam and pressure for sterilizing industrial equipment and machinery. It is also used for decontaminating surgical and laboratory equipment, solids, liquids, and hollow surfaces. The items are exposed to high steam, pressure, and temperature to kill the harmful pathogens, which are impervious to boiling water and powerful detergents. Steam autoclaves include a control system, thermostatic trap, safety valve, waste-water cooling mechanism, vacuum system, and steam generator. These autoclaves are available in various shapes and sizes, such as table-top, vertical, horizontal, floor standing, etc.

Market Trends

Significant growth in the medical sector is primarily driving the market for steam autoclaves. Moreover, the increasing instances of healthcare-associated (HIAs) infections have escalated need for steam autoclaves to sterilize medical equipment and prevent cross-transmission. Furthermore, steam autoclaves also assist in the treatment and proper disposal of biohazardous and medical waste. Besides this, several advanced variants are being launched that are easily transportable, offer improved sterilization capabilities, and require minimum space, thereby further augmenting the market growth. In the coming years, the rising adoption of steam autoclaves in the aerospace and aviation sectors to process high-quality polymer structural components will continue to drive the market growth on a global level.

Steam Autoclaves Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Accumax India

Astell Scientific Ltd.

Belimed GmbH (Metall Zug AG)

BMM Weston Ltd.

Consolidated Machine Corporation

Getinge Infection Control AB

LTE Scientific Ltd.

Matachana

Priorclave Ltd.

Steris Corporation

Tuttnauer

Zirbus technology GmbH

The report has segmented the market on the basis of configuration, technology, application and region.

Breakup by Configuration:

Table Top Steam Autoclaves

Vertical Steam Autoclaves

Horizontal Steam Autoclaves

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Gravity Displacement

Pre-Vacuum

Steam Flush Pressure Pulse

Breakup by Application:

Medical

Laboratory

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

