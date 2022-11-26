Stats, Ascension Materials, and passive details

The Genshin Affect 3.3 livestream confirmed some particulars supplied in a couple of outdated leaks concerning Tulaytullah’s Remembrance. This text will spotlight every little thing that Vacationers must learn about Wanderer’s signature weapon. It is a five-star Catalyst that can be launched on the primary Epitome Invocation of the brand new Model Replace. Meaning Vacationers can count on it to be obtainable on December 7, 2022.

Contemplating that this date is not very far-off, anyone who needs to pre-farm its Ascension Supplies will discover the next data fairly useful. After all, all particulars on this article can be related for future Model Updates that includes the five-star Catalyst.

All the things identified about Tulaytullah’s Remembrance in Genshin Affect

The way it appeared within the 3.3 Particular Program (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Tulaytullah’s Remembrance’s Base ATK at Stage 1 is 48, whereas its CRIT DMG is 9.6%. Here’s a listing of the weapon’s stats because it progresses by means of the degrees:

Stage 1/20: 48 ATK & 9.6% CRIT DMG

48 ATK & 9.6% CRIT DMG Stage 20/20: 133 ATK & 17% CRIT DMG

133 ATK & 17% CRIT DMG Stage 40/40: 261 ATK & 24.7% CRIT DMG

261 ATK & 24.7% CRIT DMG Stage 50/50: 341 ATK & 28.6% CRIT DMG

341 ATK & 28.6% CRIT DMG Stage 60/60 : 423 ATK & 32.5% CRIT DMG

: 423 ATK & 32.5% CRIT DMG Stage 70/70: 506 ATK & 36.4% CRIT DMG

506 ATK & 36.4% CRIT DMG Stage 80/80: 590 ATK & 40.2% CRIT DMG

590 ATK & 40.2% CRIT DMG Stage 90/90: 674 ATK & 44.1% CRIT DMG

If you wish to get this Catalyst to its most stage, then you have to to farm some Ascension Supplies so you may evolve it a number of instances.

All Ascension Supplies of Tulaytullah’s Remembrance

The supplies had been additionally seen within the Genshin Affect 3.3 Particular Program (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Here’s a listing of All Ascension Supplies that it’s essential to farm for Wanderer’s signature weapon:

5x Echo of Scorching Would possibly

14x Remnant Glow of Scorching Would possibly

14x Dream of Scorching Would possibly

6x Olden Days of Scorching Would possibly

23x Inactivated Fungal Nucleus

27x Dormant Fungal Nucleus

41x Strong Fungal Nucleus

15x Fungal Spores

23x Luminescent Pollen

27x Crystalline Cyst Mud

225,000 Mora

Right here is how one can farm every class of things:

Scorching Would possibly: Tower of Abject Satisfaction on Wednesday, Saturday, or Sunday

Tower of Abject Satisfaction on Wednesday, Saturday, or Sunday Fungal Nucleus: Defeat any Fungus enemy whereas activating or scorching them

Defeat any Fungus enemy whereas activating or scorching them Fungal Spores, Luminescent Pollen, Crystalline Cyst Mud: Defeat any Fungus enemy scattered round Sumeru

Defeat any Fungus enemy scattered round Sumeru Mora: Blossoms of Wealth

Farming all of those Ascension Supplies is kind of easy, particularly since some objects come from the identical enemies.

Tulaytullah’s Remembrance’s Passive in Genshin Affect

Wanderer and his signature weapon in Genshin Affect (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Right here is the outline of the complete impact of Genshin Affect’s Tulaytullah’s Remembrance:

“Regular Assault SPD is elevated by 10/12.5/15/17.5/20%. After the wielder unleashes an Elemental Talent, Regular Assault DMG will enhance by 4.8/6/7.2/8.4/9.6% each second for 12s. After this character hits an opponent with a Regular Assault throughout this period, Regular Assault DMG can be elevated by 9.6/12/14.4/16.8/19.2%.”

The outline goes on to speak about this enhance, saying:

“This enhance might be triggered as soon as each 0.3s. The utmost Regular Assault DMG enhance per single period of the general impact is 48/60/72/84/96%. The impact can be eliminated when the wielder leaves the sphere, and utilizing the Elemental Talent once more will reset all DMG buffs.”

The numbers related to the impact are for R1/R2/R3/R4/R5. In any other case, that is it for every little thing it’s essential to learn about Tulaytullah’s Remembrance in Genshin Affect.

