Stationary Catalytic Systems Market in Europe 2020 Emerging Trends, Development Strategies, Regional Demand, Overview & Opportunities till 2025

Italy stationary catalytic systems market will grow considerably on account of rising electricity demand along with increasing focus toward NOx reduction. Stringent government mandates & protocols coupled with ongoing technical advancement with an aim to improve product features will complement the product demand. Moreover, current retrofitting activities coupled with replacement of conventional infrastructure will strengthen the business outlook.

Russia market will witness growth on account of rising health and environment concerns along with stringent directives to combat the pollution. In addition, easy availability of coal, introduction regulatory framework and rapid industrialization are some of the key factors driving the product penetration. Further, M&A’s, tax inversions and increasing FDI will strengthen the business outlook.

Power plants stationary catalytic systems market in Europe will grow by 2025. Rapid industrialization along with growing standards pertaining equipment inspection, construction and operation is projected to augment the product demand. In addition, rising demand for manufactured commodities has resulted in the extension of processing & manufacturing plants, boosting the SCR installation. Moreover, refurbishment of the current plants with the requirement of green agenda is an underline parameter complementing the industry landscape.

Growing focus toward power conservation accompanied by a swift shift to low-carbon and energy efficient buildings is anticipated to drive the Europe stationary catalytic systems market growth. Refurbishment of conventional industrial buildings owing to stringent mandates and zero building emission codes is set to drive the product demand. Growing policies & measures by the European Commission with an aim to promote the EU energy efficiency target of 20% by 2020 will complement the industry outlook.

SCR stationary catalytic systems market is set to grow owing to its 95% NOx reduction achievability. Increasing regulatory policies along with growing investments and R&D activities will positively influence the product installation. Moreover, rising environmental concerns coupled with the increasing demand for environment efficient systems will encourage the business growth.

Notable industry participants across the market includes comprise of MAN, Babcock and Wilcox, Agriemach, Hug Engineering, Johnson Matthey, DCL International, McGill AirClean, Yara, CORMETECH, AMEC Foster Wheeler, and Ducon.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 4. Europe Stationary Catalytic Systems Market, By Technology

4.1. Europe stationary catalytic systems industry share by technology, 2018 & 2025

4.2. SCR

4.2.1. Europe market from SCR, 2014-2025

4.2.2. Europe market from SCR, by region 2014 – 2025

4.3. Oxidation catalyst

4.3.1. Europe market from oxidation catalyst, 2014-2025

4.3.2. Europe market from oxidation catalyst, by region 2014 – 2025

Chapter 5. Europe Stationary Catalytic Systems Market, By Application

5.1. Europe stationary catalytic systems industry share by application, 2018 & 2025

5.2. Power Plants

5.2.1. Europe market from Power Plants, 2014-2025

5.2.2. Europe market from Power Plants, by region 2014 – 2025

5.3. Chemical & Petrochemical

5.3.1. Europe market from Chemical & Petrochemical, 2014-2025

5.3.2. Europe market from Chemical & Petrochemical, by region 2014 – 2025

5.4. Cement

5.4.1. Europe market from Cement, 2014-2025

5.4.2. Europe market from Cement, by region 2014 – 2025

5.5. Metal

5.5.1. Europe market from Metal, 2014-2025

5.5.2. Europe market from Metal, by region 2014 – 2025

5.6. Marine

5.6.1. Europe market from Marine, 2014-2025

5.6.2. Europe market from Marine, by region 2014 – 2025

5.7. Manufacturing

5.7.1. Europe market from Manufacturing, 2014-2025

5.7.2. Europe market from Manufacturing, by region 2014 – 2025

5.8. Others

5.8.1. Europe market from Others, 2014-2025

5.8.2. Europe market from Others, by region 2014 – 2025

