State Security is investigating cable fire at Tesla | Free press

Power cables burn in a forest near the future Tesla factory on Wednesday evening. Police are investigating the site of the fire. A confession appears on the internet.

Arson cannot be ruled out, said a police spokesperson. “The LKA investigation team is currently on the scene investigating the crime scene.”

A confession appeared at noon. Under the author’s name «Vulkangruppe» it reads: «In the night of May 25-26, 2021, we interrupted the power supply to the construction site of the Tesla Giga factory in Grünheide near Berlin by setting fire to six high-voltage cables. above ground. “

This is followed by criticism of the car manufacturer. “Tesla is neither green, ecological nor social,” says the letter published on the Indymedia.org platform. “We are checking whether there is something wrong,” said Joachim Lemmel, spokesman for the National Criminal Investigation Department Brandenburg.

The power cables in a forest some 500 meters from the car manufacturer’s factory had burned down on Wednesday evening. The arm-thick cables also provide the construction site for the car factory that is currently being built in Grünheide (Oder-Spree). Despite the fire, the cables are still working, the police said in the morning.

Energy supplier Edis announced in the afternoon: “Immediate interruptions in supply were not yet necessary”. According to spokesman Danilo Fox, the emergency services of the utility company have been on the scene since early in the morning to assess the damage and to take and coordinate further necessary steps.

