State Security Investigates Alleged Attack Near Tesla Plant | Free press

Grünheide (Mark) (dpa) – Thick black power cables run through a forest near the future Tesla plant in Grünheide (Oder-Spree). Fences protect the lines from unauthorized persons. The forensic investigation of the National Criminal Investigation Department of Brandenburg (LKA) is on the spot on Wednesday.

The cables had burned out overnight. The specialists are investigating how this can happen. “We assume that someone was there,” said LKA spokesperson Joachim Lemmel. An existing confession letter from the left scene is being investigated.

The site of the fire is about 500 meters from the future factory of the American electric car manufacturer. The arm-thick cables also provide the construction site for the car factory that is currently being built in Grünheide (Oder-Spree). Despite the fire, the cables are still working, the police said in the morning. The assumption quickly arises that the fire was not due to a technical defect, but was caused on purpose.

A confession letter will be published at noon. Under the author’s name «Vulkangruppe» it reads: «In the night of May 25-26, 2021, we interrupted the power supply to the construction site of the Tesla Giga factory in Grünheide near Berlin by setting fire to six high-voltage cables. above ground. “

In recent years, there have been several arson attacks on cables at critical points in the Berlin area. However, most rail systems were affected. For example, in October 2011, 18 incendiary bombs were seized at 9 locations in the Greater Berlin region. In some cases, letters of confession from the left-wing extremist milieu appeared shortly after the acts.

The letter published Wednesday on the radical left website Indymedia.org says, “Tesla is neither green, ecological nor social”. “Our fire is against the lie of the green car.” The name volcanic group has appeared several times in recent years in connection with arson attacks.

Energy supplier Edis announced in the afternoon: “Immediate interruptions in supply were not yet necessary”. Emergency services have been on site since the early hours of the morning to assess damage and to take and coordinate further necessary steps, said company spokesman Danilo Fox.

The incident will not affect construction progress, industry circles said. According to the company, the US electric car manufacturer’s factory will employ 12,000 people at full capacity. With maximum capacity for a theoretical future final expansion phase, this can rise to 40,000.

Electric car production will start in July. The production of up to 500,000 vehicles is planned per year. According to Tesla boss Elon Musk, the world’s largest battery factory will also be built on the site. In industrial circles, there is investment in the middle of one-digit billion – without battery production.

Tesla is building with preliminary permits for individual construction steps, but state environmental approval is still pending. The construction of the factory has long been accompanied by protests. Environmentalists and residents warn that the drinking water supply is being affected and that a nearby nature reserve is being affected by the factory.

Grünheide’s citizens’ initiative, which is critically guiding the construction of the Tesla factory, opposed violent actions on the construction site in view of the fire, but believed that it could have done so earlier. “We feared that because many people do not feel involved in the democratic process of Tesla’s establishment,” said Steffen Schorcht of the initiative.