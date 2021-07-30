State list of the Saar-Greens rejected | free press

Saarbrücken (AP) – After the rejection of their state list for the federal elections, the Saarland Greens want to defend themselves before the federal election commission.

“In any case, a complaint will be filed,” provisional state manager Nadja Doberstein told the German news agency in Saarbrücken on Friday. After a complaint, the Federal Election Committee must then decide whether to approve the list. “I’m assuming it will all endure anyway,” Doberstein said.

The state election commission in Saarland justified the non-approval of the state list on Friday with the fact that deputies had been excluded from the list during the meeting of the assembly. This was a serious mistake and violates the principle of democracy.

“We need the list because that could cost the candidate for chancellor too,” Doberstein said. Without a state list one cannot vote green in Saarland. “That means: the voices for green from the Saarland are whistling.” In the 2017 federal election, the Greens in the Saar received 35,117 second votes. That corresponded to 6.0 percent of the votes cast in Saarland.

The background to this is a serious state party dispute over the establishment of the list. In the first attempt on June 20, the former party leader Hubert Ulrich from Saarlouis was voted first place and thus the top candidate of the Saar Greens. An arbitral tribunal subsequently declared the choice of this list invalid, because voting party members had also voted. It also saw a violation of the party’s women’s statute. Ulrich is the spokesperson for the local association of Saarlouis.

Before the second attempt at the list election, the Federal Arbitration Court of the Greens subsequently excluded 49 deputies from the local association of Saarlouis. The reason: the party judge had found irregularities in the election of the deputies in the local association. The list subsequently drawn up on July 17, with Jeanne Dillschneider at the top, did not allow the state to be excluded from the election. After the exclusion, several deputies from the Greens of the Association of Saarlouis turned to the state election board with objections to the list and asked for an “intensive investigation”.

Doberstein said the 49 deputies of the local association of Saarlouis had been barred following a ruling by the Federal Arbitration Court of the Greens. “It is believed that a federal arbitration tribunal handled the matter very well. Because you don’t do that lightly to punch deputies.”

The Greens are not represented in the state parliament in Saarland. According to their own statements, the Saar-Greens have no chance of a direct mandate. In the 2009 federal election, Markus Tressel was elected to first place on the state list in the Bundestag. In 2013 and 2017 he defended his mandate – in 2021 he announced his retirement.

According to the state election commission, the federal electoral commission could probably decide on the complaint on August 5.