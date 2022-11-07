“Started disrespecting me” – Ice Poseidon explains why he leaked DMs with Mizkif that showed racist remarks

Controversial streamer Paul “Ice Poseidon” made a visitor look on the Harmonious Hour podcast, hosted by YouTuber Harmonious Man.

The podcast host inquired about Ice Poseidon’s latest controversy, through which he leaked direct messages from Twitch star Matthew “Mizkif” that exposed racist remarks.

Ice Poseidon claimed that Mizkif began to disrespect him with “backhanded feedback” when the latter turned a outstanding Twitch streamer. He stated:

“Effectively, I imply, we was once buddies after which he got- he turned a giant Twitch streamer after which began disrespecting me on his stream. With like, backhanded feedback and bulls**t.”

Ice Poseidon talks about why he leaked personal chat with Mizkif

On the 50:29 minute mark of the podcast, the host recalled a latest controversy throughout which Paul leaked Mizkif’s private textual content messages on Twitter. He wished to know the way the previous Twitch streamer was related to the One True King (OTK) co-founder:

“One factor that I noticed that unfolded not too long ago, was you releasing these textual content messages with Mizkif. The entire Mizkif scenario. And I keep in mind Mizkif was like, he was part of your streams? Or was he like, an worker? Or was he like, a constant a part of the streams?”

Ice Poseidon replied by saying that Matthew was “simply his good friend.” The host adopted up and requested why the YouTuber determined to leak the direct messages.

Paul claimed that Mizkif “disrespected” him after he rose to prominence on Twitch. He then talked about that he initially determined to not leak the DMs as a result of it was the fallacious factor to do:

“I instructed him to cease, he stored doing it, after which I used to be like, ‘Okay. F**ok this man’s a f***ing a**gap.’ Nonetheless did not launch the DMs, as a result of it’s f***ked up to try this.”

Timestamp: 00:50:29

Ice Poseidon shared his ideas on streamers who urged Twitch to ban playing on the platform. He claimed that content material creators posing as “angels” and going after different folks’s livelihoods was fallacious:

“However then, , f***ing all this bulls**t was happening, with like, the playing. Everybody was pretending to be like- tremendous like- everybody’s an angel and like, ‘Oh, I do no fallacious!’ And like, ‘Ban playing!’ And like, these streamers which might be pretending to be angels are like, going after different folks’s livelihoods and making an attempt to ban playing, and all this f***ing bulls**t.”

Ice Poseidon acknowledged that “folks ought to keep in their very own lane,” and that when streamers “depart their lane” for content material, it turns into “annoying to look at”:

“I simply suppose folks ought to keep in their very own f***ing lane. And once you begin leaving your lane to f**ok with different folks in your content material, it is type of like, it is very annoying to look at as a viewer. And I used to be like, ‘Okay properly, this dude has form of like, f***ked me for a pair years, simply being an a**gap.'”

He additionally talked about how he determined to leak the DMs after Mizkif would “downplay s**t”:

“And like, typically you say good issues. However for essentially the most half, you prefer to, downplay s**t and like, be a f***ing a**gap to me for no purpose. So I am like, ‘All proper, what? This dude desires to be like an excellent f***ing large angel, and all this bulls**t, I suppose I will simply do it now.’

The 28-year-old concluded the dialogue by claiming that Mizkif clearly had “some skeletons”:

But additionally, I imply overlaying up, I do not know like, complete s*xual assault factor, I do not know what’s up with that. However like, I used to be like, ‘All proper, I imply, this dude has clearly received some f***ing skeletons.'”

Followers react to Ice Poseidon’s reasoning for leaking personal dialog

The YouTube feedback part featured a handful of fan reactions, with one viewer recalling Ice Poseidon scamming his viewerbase. This is a snippet of related fan feedback:

Followers within the YouTube feedback part reacting to the streamer’s take (Pictures by way of Harmonious Man Clips/YouTube)

For these unaware, Ice Poseidon had a leaked sequence of private conversations on September 20 when Twitch streamer AdrianahLee alleged that Mizkif downplayed and coated up s*xual harassment expenses involving CrazySlick.



