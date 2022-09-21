Indian esports enthusiasts will be excited to learn that NODWIN Gaming is all set to bring back one of the country’s most popular gaming festivals, DreamHack. This will be the third edition of the event and fans will get to participate in the immersive gaming lifestyle experience when it arrives in Hyderabad later this year in November.

The last time NODWIN Gaming held DreamHack was back in 2019 in Delhi, which featured esports tournaments, cosplay events, gaming marathons, and more. Those present also had the opportunity to witness brand new technology and shop for interesting merchandise. The third year is set to continue this trend and take it even further.

NODWIN Gaming is bringing back DreamHack for its third edition

Nazara Technologies’ gaming and esports section, NODWIN Gaming, will be looking to gather the country’s gaming enthusiasts in one location. The upcoming DreamHack will be held from November 4 to November 6 at Hall 1 and 3 at the HITEX Exhibition Center in HITEC City, Hyderabad.

The company has assured fans that the opening ceremony on November 4 will reflect the vivid vibe of the event through “epic gaming, fabulous experiences, and memorable meet-and-greets, surrounded by a community of gamers enjoying pumping music, bright lights, pure joy, and fun!”

The centerpiece of DreamHack will be its signature BYOC or BYOD (Bring Your Computer or Device), where registered participants will be given access to BYOD continuously for the three days to come together and play with their friends. Described as India’s own gaming carnival, visitors will get to see top content creators and celebrities at the event.

The third edition is expected to feature a large number of esports tournaments, a retro zone with old-school games, an expo, cosplay competitions, official merchandise, and many more activities. Visitors will also have the chance to participate in several meet-and-greet sessions with their favorite YouTubers, influencers, and gamers.

Speaking about the event, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) Departments of the Telengana government, stated:

“We are excited to have the world’s largest digital festival in Telangana for the first time. HITEC City is a prime location for all the young tech-savvy crowd who are always on the lookout for new experiences. DreamHack being synonymous to everything digital, it’s sure to provide a fun and entertaining weekend for the people of Telangana.”

Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming, said:

“DreamHack is not just a gaming event, it is a festival for our community to come together, have fun, meet old friends, play the games they cherish and watch esports battles! The community has been waiting to come together again and experience DreamHack like never before and this edition in Hyderabad promises to do the same. It is going to be 3 long days of endless fun!”

The stage is all set for video games and esports enthusiasts to enjoy the third edition of India’s biggest gaming festival. Passes for the highly anticipated event are currently available for purchase.



