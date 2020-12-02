Start Stop Technology Market by Product (Enhanced Starter, Belt-Driven Alternator Starter (BAS), Direct Starter, and Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Increase in need for fuel efficient vehicles, stringent emission control norms and rise in adoption of hybrid vehicles drive the market growth. However, high cost of start-stop technology impedes the market. Increase in production of start-stop vehicles in North America is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

The global start-stop technology market is segmented on the basis of product and region. Based on product, it is divided into enhanced starter, belt-driven alternator starter (BAS), direct starter, and integrated starter generator (ISG). Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in this market are AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Automotive LLP, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Valeo, BorgWarner Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Johnson Controls, and DENSO CORPORATION.

Key Benefits :

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global start-stop technology market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restrains, and opportunities are provided.

Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2017 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

Start-Stop Technology Market key SEGMENTS:

By Product

Enhanced Starter

Belt-Driven Alternator Starter (BAS)

Direct Starter

Integrated Starter Generator (ISG)

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Key Market Players Profiled In The Report

AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Delphi Automotive LLP

Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.

Valeo

BorgWarner Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Johnson Controls

DENSO CORPORATION

