Start-stop Battery Market Set to Show a Drastic Surge with the Demand till 2027| A123 System LLC, ATLASBX Co., Ltd, East Penn Manufacturing, Exide Technologies

Start-stop battery is an advanced battery that provides the starting power as a traditional automotive battery with the cyclic capacity. The global start-stop battery market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 21.8% over the forecast period (2018-2025). In 2017, the global start-stop battery market generated revenue of US$ 6.05 billion and is expected to reach US$ 29 billion by 2025. Increasing investment on production of start-stop battery by various market players is accelerating growth of the market. For instance, in 2015, the Johnson Controls announced plans to invest US$ 555 million to expand AGM battery production in the U.S., Germany, and China.

Key Players In The Start-stop Battery Market: A123 System LLC, ATLASBX Co., Ltd, East Penn Manufacturing, Exide Technologies, GS Yuasa International Ltd., Johnson Controls, Leoch Battery, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Saft America, Inc., and Tianneng Power International

Geographical Analysis And Leading Players:

This report studies Start-stop Battery Market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2018 to 2026, and forecast to 2027.

Start-stop Battery Market Taxonomy:

Global Start-stop battery Market, By Battery Type:

Lead-acid Battery Absorbent Glass Mat Enhanced Flooded Battery

Lithium-ion Battery

Global Start-stop battery Market, By Application

Conventional Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

Finally, the Start-stop Battery Market report highlight the economy, past and emerging trend of industry, and availability of basic resources. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Start-stop Battery Market industry before evaluating its possibility.

