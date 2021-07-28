Start of extended test obligation holidaymakers unclear | free press

Berlin/Munich (dpa) – The federal government is initially leaving the planned general corona testing obligation open to holidaymakers when they return to Germany.

Deputy spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer did not give a date in Berlin today, pointing out that internal discussions were still ongoing. Arrangements for return travelers are also on the topic list of the Corona meeting between Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the federal states’ prime ministers on August 10. What can become clear in advance, of course, becomes clear. The rule is, “The faster, the better.”

Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) and Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) are striving for a negative test to be necessary in the future – regardless of where and by which mode of transport you come. There is already a general obligation to test on entry for all air passengers. Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CDU) said in the ARD on Tuesday evening that the federal government had promised that by August 1, it would try everything to introduce a uniform test requirement, “not only for air travel, but also, for example, for everything on normal air travel.” car route or train route ».

Dealing with those who have been vaccinated and those who have recovered

Söder did not explicitly comment on how vaccinated and recovering people will be treated in the future. Federal Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) had told the Bild: “Of course anyone who has been proven to have been vaccinated or recovered does not need to be tested.”

Söder said the originally planned date for a September 11 entry into force would have been “a joke”. “The holidays are also over in countries with late holidays.” The countries have been pushing because they need a reliable base to enter.

Green health politician Janosch Dahmen told the “Rheinische Post”: “Travel mobility remains a key factor in the recent increase in new infections in Germany and Europe.” It is therefore right to extend the testing obligation to all travelers.

Change in quarantine requirements starting today

As of today, there is a small change in the quarantine regulations for the Corona rules for entry into Germany. Anyone who comes from an area with new, more contagious virus variants can end the mandatory 14-day quarantine early with a negative test if the region is downgraded during the quarantine period – to a high-risk or high-incidence area with high numbers of infections. In principle, premature “free testing” is otherwise not possible for those who come from areas with virus variants.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) publishes on the Internet which regions the federal government designates as high-risk, high-incidence, or virus variants with testing and quarantine requirements. Currently, South Africa and Brazil are virus variant areas, among others.