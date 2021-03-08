Start gentle relaxation and bumpy Corona test | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – For many people in Germany, life in the corona pandemic has become a bit easier at the beginning of the week.

Although the number of infections is increasing in many regions, further corona regulations were relaxed in most states on Monday – but only carefully and step-by-step. At the same time, the free corona rapid tests were launched. Partly due to a lack of availability, things did not go smoothly everywhere on the first day, according to a question from the federal states responsible for distribution.

Many pharmacies and doctor’s offices were unable to offer free quick tests on Monday – also due to the fact that the relevant federal ordinance was not yet available. There was sometimes an enormous rush in the test centers, according to the states of Berlin and Saxony.

At their most recent meeting on Wednesday, the federal and state governments agreed that the federal government would pay all citizens at least one quick test per week on Monday. The federal states are responsible for the provision. In order for the tests to be widely available, trained personnel – especially in pharmacies, doctor’s offices, or testing centers – should perform the tests with a nose or throat swab.

At the same time, self-tests for home use in stores have also been available since Saturday. They were sold out within a few hours, the discounters Aldi and Lidl announced. After the discounters, drugstore chains dm and Rossmann also want to start selling Corona self-tests. Provided deliveries go as planned, “we can probably offer the corona rapid test in our outlets during the week,” Rossmann said Monday. DM was also said to expect to be able to start sometime this week.

Originally, both chains had announced the start of sales for Tuesday (March 9), but linked this to necessary deliveries – these apparently did not come as quickly as hoped. The Edeka supermarkets want to offer the tests “soon”.

There are still some unanswered questions about the rapid tests available so far, which the federal government is offering for free. On Monday, for example, it remained unclear whether doctors’ offices and pharmacies should register those who were tested for free so that there would be no more than one free test per week. In response to a DPA request, the Federal Ministry of Health only disclosed that such a documentation requirement existed in testing centers.

There was also great uncertainty among the providers of body-friendly services, who have resumed their work under strict conditions in most states since Monday. The guild of beauticians in Brandenburg fears fewer customers and complains about insufficient information about the documentation requirement.

In retail, the first opening balance is mixed. Dealers who were already allowed to open fully reported high customer interest. However, according to the cities, the first relaxation did not lead to rush and there was no shopping tourism. There was often reluctance, and in some regions dealers and customers complained about confusing rules. For example, there were reports from Rhineland-Palatinate and Hamburg that few customers would go shopping after making an appointment (“Click and Meet”).

As of Monday, stores in the federal states, regions and cities where the so-called seven-day incidence is stable below 50 are allowed to fully reopen – but under conditions such as a mask requirement and a cap on the number of customers. If the incidence is higher than 100, you can make an appointment to shop. Occasionally, violations even took place on Mondays: Several stores in the Hanover region offered appointment shopping, although the state-declared incidence value was 103.8.

Careful relaxation, accompanied by tests and more vaccinations, should ensure that a life with the corona pandemic is possible. So far, the number of new infections has only given hope. Health authorities reported 34 new deaths to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day on Monday – fewer than since November 1. The number of new infections has risen noticeably with 5011 new corona infections compared to Monday last week (4732). According to the RKI, the national seven-day incidence was 68 nationwide on Monday – and therefore higher than the day before (66.1).