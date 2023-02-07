Tuesday, February 7, 2023
PachiMarchi event in Overwatch 2 Season 3 (Image via Blizzard)
Gaming 

Start date, what to expect, and more

Rupali Gupta

The trailer for Season 3 of Overwatch 2 simply dropped. It revealed the checklist of additives gamers can anticipate from the team-based Hero shooter over the subsequent couple of months.

The trailer showcased an Asian mythology-themed pores and skin line, a brand new Management map primarily based within the Antarctic, and the three occasions coming to the sport over the course of Season 3.

The occasions will kick off with Final Valentine in February, adopted by a collaboration with One-Punch Man in early March. The season’s final occasion might be PachiMarchi from Overwatch, which is returning to the sequel in direction of the top of March.

This text will let you know all the pieces it is advisable to know in regards to the PachiMarchi occasion coming to Overwatch 2 Season 3.

PachiMarchi occasion from authentic sport is returning to Overwatch 2 in Season 3

The PachiMarchi occasion will begin on March 21 and proceed till April 4, 2023. It’s impressed by the Japanese plush toy, Pachimari, a half-onion and half-octopus creature that may be present in claw machines on Hanamura and the desk contained in the MV-261 Orca.

The occasion will add a limited-time sport mode known as Kill Confirmed. The builders are but to share extra particulars in regards to the sport mode. There might be a bunch of rewards as a part of the occasion, together with an epic pores and skin, six PachiMarchi-themed participant icons, a reputation card, and a weapon appeal.

Of the six participant icons, one might be primarily based on the PachiMarchi Roadhog pores and skin. You possibly can win this reward by merely logging into the sport through the occasion. Finishing all of the challenges within the occasion earlier than April 4 will earn you an Epic Pachimari Roadhog pores and skin.

PachiMarchi was initially a 2021 occasion from Overwatch

youtube-cover

PachiMarchi is a wordplay on the phrases Pachimari, the plush toy, and the month of March, when the occasion takes place. Launched because the PachiMarchi Problem, it initially passed off in March 2021 within the authentic Overwatch sport.

The occasion spotlights Roadhog, a Tank Hero in Overwatch 2, who is understood to be an enormous Pachimari fanatic. Even the 2021 occasion had a Roadhog pores and skin as one in every of its highlights, alongside a bunch of different Pachimari-themed in-game cosmetics.

The 2021 occasion additionally highlighted 14 Overwatch streamers on Twitch, so it’s attainable that one thing comparable would possibly occur with Overwatch 2.

Different occasions like Final Valentine and One-Punch Man collaboration are additionally coming to Season 3

Overwatch 2 x One Punch Man 🥊Featuring a Saitama Doomfist skin — the crossover begins March 7! 💥 https://t.co/LYJ4axSMO1

As talked about earlier, two different occasions will happen in Overwatch 2 as a part of Season 3. The primary of them, Final Valentine, will begin on Valentine’s Day and go on until the top of February. Moreover, there may also be a courting simulator known as Loverwatch that can go browsing on February 13.

There may also be a One-Punch Man collaboration occasion that can happen in March and mark the sport’s first-ever mental property collaboration. The occasion will carry unique Hero skins primarily based on the anime to the sport, amongst which might be a Saitama-inspired pores and skin for Doomfist.

Season 3, which may also carry a brand new Battle Cross and a brand new Management map to the sport, begins on February 7, 2023.

