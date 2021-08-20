Star Wars Visions, the sequel to Up there … All the news for September 2021

Like every month, Disney + unveils its catalog of releases for the next month. Today we invite you to discover all the news for September 2021. First of all, do not hesitate to consult last month’s catalog so as not to miss anything. This month Disney is offering a range of documentaries, whether about religion, music, animals or places that are absolutely worth seeing, the selection is varied and numerous. Starting September 22nd, you can also bingwatch the Star Wars: Visions series, which aims to explore the galaxy from a new perspective.

Week from August 30th to September 5th

Available September 1st:

Welcome to DougModern Family – Seasons 9 through 11 The Story of God with Morgan Freeman – Season 1. The documentary series The Story of God with Morgan Freeman, conceived by National Geographic and Revelations Entertainment, seeks to understand how religions have evolved in the past. Civilizations and how they have influenced the development of our societies. Each episode offers a journey around the world in the footsteps of different cultures and religions, with one goal in mind: to discover the meaning of life, to understand God and to try to answer all those big unanswered questions that are worrying, terrifying, but also inspire humanity.

The knights of Castelcorvo

Available on September 3rd:

Happier than ever: love letter to Los Angeles. Billie Ellish is a hugely successful American singer. At the age of only 19, she has already won 7 Grammy Awards. Happier than Ever: Love Letter to Los Angeles is an unpublished concert by Robert Rodriguez and Patrick Osborne. This special program includes animated effects and takes viewers on a wonderful journey through Los Angeles and its most famous places. This original Disney + signed content will be an opportunity to discover or rediscover the 16 tracks featured in Billie Ellish’s new album entitled “Happier Than Ever,” which was released in late July.

Week from September 6th to 12th

Available September 8th:

Doctor Doogie is a 10-episode series that airs weekly. Freely inspired by the hit soap opera of the early 1990s, in which Neil Patrick Harris served, Doctor Doogie mixes dramatic comedy and introductory narration. The series tells the adventures of 16-year-old Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha – played by Peyton Elizabeth Lee – who has to combine medical school and teenage life. Determined to make the most of her youth and go her own way, she is surrounded by her irascible Irish mother Clara, who is also her supervisor at the hospital, her Hawaiian father Benny, who finds it hard to see her grow up. . Between her brothers, her best friend, her co-workers and the surfer she is in love with, Doogie is busy and her life is quite hectic.

Baymax and the New Heroes – Season 3 The Art of Travel

Available on September 10th:

SparkShorts – Twenty is a short film directed by Aphton Corbin and is part of the “SparkShorts” collection from Pixar Studios. La Vingtaine is a short film about the insecurity that can be felt when entering adulthood and how perseverance can be used to get out of it. Indeed, growing up is a little tricky at times, and if everything’s all right some days, other days don’t go as much as planned, and we’d like to hide somewhere and never get out. Gia finds herself in this situation on the evening of her 21st birthday.

Week from September 13th to 19th

Available from September 15th:

Legends of France – Seasons 1 to 2

Available on September 17th:

SparkShorts – Nona is a short film directed by Louis Gonzales and is part of the “SparkShorts” collection by Pixar Studios. Nona is a grandmother who has planned to spend her quiet day off watching her favorite wrestling show. But when she has to babysit Renée, her five-year-old granddaughter, she is torn between the two of them.

Favorite activities. Renée wants to play, while Nona, who is usually a real cake grandma, prefers to watch her show. The confrontation between the two characters ends with a compromise full of tenderness.

Broadway hits at London’s Royal Albert Hall

Week of September 20th to 26th

Available on September 22nd:

Star Wars: Visions. Star Wars crosses generations and remains a true source of inspiration for creators past and present. With this in mind, Lucasfilm has given 7 Japanese animation studios a carte blanche to contribute their expertise and unique designs. Star Wars: Visions is a collection of animated short films exclusively offered on the Disney + platform. The 7 selected studios – Kamikaze Douga, Geno tudio (Twin Engine), Studio Colorido (Twin Engine), Trigger, Kinema Citrus, Science Saru and Production IG – therefore used their own animation and narrative styles to recreate the huge universe in 9 episodes to interpret this is Star Wars. Note that all 9 episodes will be available starting September 22nd.

The Resident – Season 3Gabby Duran, Alien BabysitterBloody Tales of the TowerMonsters of AustraliaHorizons – Season 1. Horizons is an original Disney + Star signed original documentary series. This series invites you to discover the magic and beauty of some of the world’s most enchanting travel destinations; their natural wonders, their prestigious monuments and their artisanal splendor. Between cities steeped in history and magnificently preserved landscapes, the Horizons series offers a journey into the heart of the traditions and heights of the countries that are unanimously celebrated.

Available on September 24th:

A Spark Story is a Jason Sterman and Leanne Dare documentary that explores the creative philosophy that makes Pixar Studios so unique. Offering an exclusive look and immersion into the hearts of the filmmakers and their films, A Spark Story follows the efforts of Aphton Corbin and Louis Gonzales to bring their visions and unique universe to the big screen in the two short films. Film La Vingtaine and Nona.

Cannibal SharksJaguar VS Crocodiles

Week from September 27th to October 3rd

Available on September 29th:

So here is everything Disney + has to offer for the month of September 2021. Make sure to check out the Star category release schedule for next month if nothing here inspires you.