9 Best Star Wars Real-World Locations You Can Pay a Visit To

Star Wars is one of the most popular movie franchises in history, and with good reason. The original Star Wars trilogy was released back in 1977 and left an indelible mark on pop culture. Since then, sequel movies have been released, spin-off movies, and more. If you're a fan of the series but don't live near a theater where the latest installment is playing, don't worry – there are plenty of places around the world that you can visit that are inspired by scenes from the films. Check the 9 best Star Wars Real-World Locations here.

A Guide to the 9 Best Star Wars Real-World Locations

Here’s the guide to the 9 Best Star Wars Real-World Locations. Check them out here!!

1. Skellig Michael, Ireland

One of the most iconic locations from the Star Wars franchise is Skellig Michael, an island located off the coast of Ireland. Fans of the film can now visit this location in real life!

Skellig Michael is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and it is home to some of the most impressive rock formations in the world. These formations were used as backdrops for scenes in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.

Visitors to Skellig Michael can explore these formations by climbing up the rocky cliffs or by walking along the coastline. There are also several tourist facilities on the island, including a Visitors Centre and a cafe. If you’re looking for a more immersive experience, you can take a hike up one of the mountain peaks.

2. Redwood National Park, California

Redwood National Park is a must-see location in the United States for fans of the Star Wars franchise. It was used as a filming location for scenes in the original trilogy, and it has since been featured in several other movies and TV series.

Visitors to Redwood National Park can find several locations that were used in the movies. The visitor center features a replica of the Millennium Falcon, which was used in the scene where Han Solo pilots it out of the Death Star.

3. Hardanger Glacier, Norway

If you’re a fan of the Star Wars movies, then you’ll definitely want to check out Hardanger Glacier in Norway. This stunning location was used as the filming location for several scenes in the original trilogy, as well as in the recent Rogue One movie.

Counted among the best Star Wars Real-World Locations, Hardanger Glacier is located in the Hardangerfjord region of southern Norway. You can visit the glacier on foot or by boat. The walk is about 2.5 miles long, and the hike takes about 1.5 hours.

4. Canary Wharf Tube Station, England

Canary Wharf Tube Station is one of the iconic Star Wars Real-World Locations that can be found in the movie, “The Force Awakens.” Located in London, England, this station is a great place to visit if you’re a fan of the movie.

If you’re visiting Canary Wharf Tube Station, be sure to pay attention to the detailed decor and architecture. You can also find several references to Star Wars on the station. For example, there’s a BB-8 droid on display, and the platform is decorated with images from the movie.

5. Wadi Rum, Jordan

If you’re a fan of the Star Wars movies, you’ll want to visit Wadi Rum in Jordan. This location was used for filming many scenes in the original trilogy. You can see the sites where Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader battled it out, and even visit the location of the Skywalker Ranch.

If you’re looking for a little more adventure, you can also head to Death Valley in California. This is where Luke and Obi-Wan first meet Senator Bail Organa, and it’s also where the infamous sandstorm takes place. You can also explore other locations in California that were used for filming The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

6. Phang Nga Bay, Thailand

One of the best Star Wars Real-World Locations is Phang Nga Bay, Thailand. This beautiful bay was used to film many scenes in the movies, including the Death Star battle between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader.

The bay is located just outside of Thailand’s famed Krabi Province and it’s easy to get to. You can fly into Bangkok and then take a bus or boat to Phang Nga Bay.

Once you reach the bay, you’ll be able to find all sorts of attractions related to the movies. You can visit the set of the Death Star battle or take a trip on a speedboat through the coral reefs.

7. The Plaza De España Seville, Spain

If you’re a fan of Star Wars movies, you’ll love visiting the Plaza De España Seville in Spain. This location was used for scenes in the movie Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope.

To get to the Plaza De España Seville, visitors need to take a train from Seville’s main station. Once there, they can walk to the location where scenes from the movie were filmed. There are also several other Star Wars locations in and around Seville, so be sure to check them out if you’re a fan!

8. Tikal, Guatemala

There’s no denying that Star Wars is one of the most popular movies of all time. And while you can’t visit the fictional world of Alderaan or Dagobah in real life, you can visit some of the real-world locations featured in the movies.

One of the most iconic Star Wars locations is Tikal, Guatemala. This ancient Maya city was featured in the original movie and has since become a popular tourist destination. You can visit Tikal’s temples and palaces, which are still standing after centuries of use.

9. Chott El Djerid, Tunisia

One of the most famous Star Wars real-world locations is Chott El Djerid, Tunisia. If you’re a fan of the franchise and want to visit a place that’s been featured in the movies, this is the place for you.

Chott El Djerid is a desert location that was used for filming scenes in Episode IV – A New Hope. It’s now a popular tourist destination, with people coming to see the location where Darth Vader battles Luke Skywalker and other starfighters. You can also visit other scenes from the movie, such as the Death Star battle.

Conclusion

If you’re a fan of the Star Wars franchise, there’s no doubt that you’ve dreamed of visiting some of the Star Wars real-world locations featured in the movies. Well, now is your chance! Here are nine star-spangled destinations where you can actually pay a visit.

