Star Wars and Marvel made the same mistake with this villain

Moving from one franchise to another is never easy for the actors, but sometimes it’s the producers and directors’ fault. Unfortunately, this is what actress Erin Kellyman experienced.

A face for two bad guys, not really bad guys

Erin Kellyman is one of his many actors who switched from Star Wars to Marvel Studios, such as Natalie Portman, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Lupita Nyong’o or Donald Glover. While the essay has been transformed for most of them, the same cannot necessarily be said for Erin Kellyman. When you first spotted Falcon and the Winter Soldier, you were certainly no stranger to Karli Morgenthau’s face, and you must have been wondering where you saw it before. The actress, who plays the leader of the Flag Smashers, was previously seen in Star Wars in Solo: A Star Wars Story, where she played the pseudo-villain Enfys Nest. Here lies the whole problem.

Whether in Solo or in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the character is portrayed as powerful and with enormous charisma, but once the mask falls, it’s not the same story. The actress, who has a youthful face, loses all her credibility. We remember that in the last Star Wars trilogy, Adam Driver suffered from the same problem of playing Kylo Ren. When we spotted the character at the very beginning of Episode 7 on Jakku, he was masked and hadn’t hesitated to exterminate an entire village. Then he took off his helmet and that was the tragedy. The actor’s face did not match the character presented to us, many viewers even laughed when he took off his helmet.

The second problem is that the characters the actress plays are bad guys who aren’t really bad, which makes her lose credibility even more. As with the Cloud Riders in Solo, Falcons Flag-Smashers and the Winter Soldier actually show they have good intentions, which doesn’t allow the actress to fully take on a malicious role. Furthermore, the intentions of the Flag-Smashers and Cloud-Riders are ultimately pushed into the background and their plot is definitely pschitt. Enfys Nest is unlikely to return in Star Wars and Karli Morgenthau is dead. We wish the actress more success in these future roles and hope that the directors and producers don’t repeat the same mistake again.