Stanford coach David Shaw resigns after Cardinal finish 3-9

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford coach David Shaw resigned Saturday evening after ending his twelfth season at his alma mater with a 36-25 loss to BYU that dropped the Cardinal to 3-9.

Shaw, 50, led Stanford to 5 double-digit win seasons, with three Pac-12 titles and Rose Bowl appearances in his first six years as head coach. He completed with extra wins than any coach in program historical past with a 96-54 report, and was thought-about one of the crucial revered coaches within the nation.

Shaw arrived unusually late to his postgame information convention and stated his determination solely got here in the previous few days.

“Every week in the past, 10 days in the past, I used to be gung-ho to be the particular person to steer us there, and over the previous few days I noticed it was time,” Shaw stated. “It was time for me to step apart, time for the subsequent group to return in, and hopefully whoever they rent subsequent wins extra video games than I do. That may be superior.”

The falloff lately has been drastic. The Cardinal are 14-28 over the past 4 seasons as this system has struggled to maintain up in a quickly altering faculty soccer panorama with gamers transferring extra freely and incomes cash for title, picture and likeness.

Stanford is 3-16 in Pac-12 play the previous two seasons, together with consecutive losses to rival California.

“There are lots of people that suppose this program is down. That’s what our report says,” Shaw stated. “However I take a look at the elements. I take a look at the individuals right here, the help that I’m listening to coming from our athletic director, from our college president, the individuals which can be behind the scenes. We’re not that distant.”

Shaw, a California native who performed receiver for Stanford within the early Nineties, changed Jim Harbaugh as head coach in 2011. He had been offensive coordinator for Harbaugh from 2007-10.

Shaw spent 9 seasons as an NFL assistant earlier than becoming a member of Harbaugh’s workers on the College of San Diego after which following him to Stanford.

“David has represented Stanford soccer, as each a participant and a coach, with unwavering grace, humility and integrity,” athletic director Bernard Muir stated. “He has cared tremendously for every student-athlete in his program, whereas serving to them pursue their full tutorial and athletic potential. David will ceaselessly stay a valued member of the Stanford soccer household and an integral a part of the storied historical past of this system.”

Shaw was a part of a outstanding program turnaround beneath Harbaugh after which beneath his management Stanford grew to become the premier program within the Pac-12 with a bodily model dubbed Mental Brutality.

As this system declined, Shaw has remained steadfastly loyal to his assistant coaches. The workers has had few adjustments recently, with Shaw repeatedly saying he felt firing assistants was pushing the blame for the group’s failures from himself to others.

Stanford is a personal faculty that doesn’t disclose contract phrases with its coaches so it’s unclear what number of years Shaw had left on his deal.

He stated he had no plans to pursue one other job.

“I’m not burnt out by any stretch of the creativeness,” he stated. “I’m wholesome and really feel good. However on the similar time, 16 years is a very long time — 12 as a head coach, 16 right here. I’m so pleased with our accomplishments, so pleased with our student-athletes, so pleased with the blokes which have gone on and completed different issues within the NFL and out of doors of the NFL in several walks of life. However like I stated, the phrase simply stored coming again to me that gave me peace, which was, ‘it’s time.’”

