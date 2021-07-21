Standard Based Communication Servers Market Analysis, Trends, Opportunity, Market Size and Segment Forecasts 2021-2028

Standard based communications servers is an open computing system which operate as a carrier-grade platform for widespread assortment of communications applications. It allows the equipment providers to modify the system architecture as per the requirement and add potential value at levels of the system architecture. Regardless of the differentiated specification and features, it offers attributes such as open platform, flexible, carrier grade, and communications-focused. It is designed as per the industry standards and offers interoperability with the architecture. In addition to this, these servers provides carrier grade attributes as they provide high availability, extended lifecycle support, and longevity of supply. Furthermore, these are upgradable servers without any disruption and provides high speed for the real time communication applications to guarantee the high quality of service.

Growing demand for compatible and high-speed servers across the communication industry drives the standard based communication servers market. The vigorous and progressive communication server ecosystem comprises of several software and hardware providers, server vendors, vendor alliance programs, industry associations, standard bodies, and the end-users. In addition, the upsurge in deployments of server by communication network providers to cope with increased demand on wireless and wired networks fuels the market. However, high investment for the deployment of standard based communication servers may hamper the market growth. Furthermore, complexity in configuration and failed deployment of applications. Furthermore, increased investment by enterprises in servers is expected to bring lucent opportunities for the market.

In the communication industry, there is growing demand for dedicated system that can provide communication services for users on a network who need to access information or to transfer files on systems or networks at remote locations over telecommunication links. This demand is tackled by standard based communication servers. In addition to this, the fixed and mobile operators are observing an upsurge in Internet traffic for the communication purposes. For instance, during the pandemic, in Korea, operators reported traffic increases of 13%, reaching 45% to 60% of their deployed capacity. This has led to the growth in demand for compatible and high-speed servers across the communication industry for better performance. This rising demand for compatible and high-speed servers fuels the market growth during forecast period.

