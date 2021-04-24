Stand-alone Video Processors Market Competitive Analysis, Business Ideas, Industry Growth, Shares and Trends 2018-2028

Global Stand-alone Video Processors Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

Strong demand for smart products such as smart TV devices and the development in digital infrastructure are the primary factors fuelling the growth of stand-alone video processors market. Furthermore, rising focus on digital signal processing technologies by various enterprises to achieve digital transformation and increase service quality are also some of the major factors driving the growth of stand-alone video processors market.

Apart from this, the increasing number of consumers accessing media and the rapid growth in the media and entertainment sector are also expected to support the growth of the stand-alone video processors market. Moreover, technological advancements in the field of ICT and increased market penetration of smart mobile devices are driving the growth of stand-alone video processors market. Also, the growing need for screen management system is creating the potential growth opportunities for stand-alone video processor market.

Challenges

Issues related to device compatibility is the major challenge which limit the growth of stand-alone video processors market in the coming few years. Moreover, less development in technology base and less spending on research and development by various countries in Latin America and MEA are the major challenges that hamper the growth of stand-alone video processor market.

Global Stand-alone Video Processors Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the Stand-alone Video Processors Market on the Basis of Application:

LED Screen

LED Video Walls

Segmentation of the Stand-alone Video Processors Market on the Basis of Distribution Channel:

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Segmentation of the Stand-alone Video Processors Market on the Basis of Vertical:

Media & Entertainment

Sports

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail

Others

Global Stand-alone Video Processors Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

The prominent players in the global stand-alone video processors market are Crestron Electronics, Inc., InFocus Corporation, Extron Electronics, Optoma Corporation, Epson, Archers Elecronic Ltd., EMS-Imaging.com, Intek LED, Outland Technology, Inc.

Global Stand-alone Video Processors Market: Regional Overview

On geographic basis, North America is expected to be a large market for stand-alone video processors due to development in digital infrastructure and the presence of various key players in the region. APAC and Europe are also expected to capture substantial market share in global stand-alone video processors market due to the surge in e-business and evolution of IT infrastructure in various countries of the region such as China, Germany, France, India, Japan, and U.K. Moreover, the market in Asia Pacific is expected register high growth rates, owing to rapid development in the media & entertainment sector.

The stand-alone video processors markets in Latin America and the MEA are also expected to witness high growth rates in the coming period due to the rise in digital technologies and increasing penetration of smart devices in the region.

