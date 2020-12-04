Stahlknecht wants to step down as CDU leader in Saxony-Anhalt | Free press

In the coalition dispute in Saxony-Anhalt, Holger Stahlknecht only loses his office as Minister of the Interior – and in the evening announced his retirement from the CDU leadership.

Magdeburg (AP) – After his expulsion as Minister of the Interior of Saxony-Anhalt, CDU politician Holger Stahlknecht also wants to step down as party leader. The 56-year-old announced this move Friday evening in a personal statement for December 8.

He wanted to prevent further damage to his party, his office, his family and himself, he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff (CDU) had announced in the afternoon that he had fired Stahlknecht as Minister of the Interior – because of a seriously disturbed relationship of trust. The reason was an interview of a few hours old by the “Magdeburger Volksstimme” with the CDU regional head about the coalition dispute about the higher radio license fee.

Stahlknecht had not only ruled out that his party would move away from his no to an increase in contributions, but also justified the criticism, including the image of East Germany in public broadcasters and reporting with the “raised index finger of moralization”.

At the same time, he had announced that if the Magdeburg coalition broke with a CDU minority government, it would continue until the regular state elections in June 2021. He rejected the charge that the Christian Democrats would pave the way with their no to the higher radio costs of the government. equally negative AfD. He supports the statement: no coalition and no strategic cooperation with the AfD, Stahlknecht said.

Prime Minister Haseloff has always categorically ruled out a minority government – as well as a vote-reliance on the AfD.

He gave the interview to “defend his party against the allegations of the political opponent, the party is seeking rapprochement with the AfD,” said Stahlknecht in the evening. That is an unfounded claim. The form and content of the interview were correct for the party and for himself. However, the interpretations developed against the intention. That too must be recognized. “

The 56-year-old has been Minister of the Interior since 2011, regional head of the CDU since 2018 and was considered the successor of Prime Minister Haseloff for years. Just a few weeks ago, the incumbent party thwarted this ambition and announced that it would run for a third term as the best CDU candidate.