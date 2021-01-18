Stage win for Premier Conte in power poker in Rome | Free press

Rome (AP) – Dramatic appeals and almost nine hours of uncertainty: In the battle for his political survival, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has won the first of two major tests of power in parliament in Rome.

Five days after ex-Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s splinter party Italia Viva left, the larger of two chambers of Conte’s center-left alliance expressed confidence. Victory in the Chamber of Deputies was expected. Tuesday will be a showdown in the smaller Senate. There, the government could still fail in the middle of the corona pandemic.

In an emotional speech over lunch, the 56-year-old lawyer without a party campaigned for the votes of parliamentarians in the raging government crisis. “Help us!” Conte exclaimed during his nearly hour-long speech. He appealed to “the willingness” of other parties to support his political project.

In the speech in the House of Representatives, Conte indicated that there were still positions available in his team. For example, the Ministry of Agriculture, which he temporarily heads himself. The prime minister did not name his opponent Renzi. It was not clear until around 9 p.m. Conte received 321 votes, which means an absolute majority.

Renzi broke the coalition last Wednesday when he left the alliance with his Italia Viva. Since then, Conte and his grand coalition forces, the Five Star Movement and the Social Democrats, had made numerous phone calls seeking defectors and the help of other small parties. The government ruling since September 2019 has been on the issue of the distribution of corona aid from the EU.

The government in Rome needs majorities in both houses of parliament. The Senate, in which Conte had to take the next hurdle on Tuesday, has 321 seats. There, Italia Viva had so far obtained a majority of Contes with 18 votes. An absolute majority is obtained with 161 votes. When a prime minister loses parliamentary confidence, he usually goes to the president and resigns.

This is currently the Social Democrat Sergio Mattarella (79). The head of state plays an important role in Italy in times of crisis. He can then designate another politician to form a new government. If the parliament is too divided, he usually gets early elections. In theory, he can also give Conte another chance.

Quick elections are unpopular with many troops in Rome, and not only because of the challenges of the pandemic. The left camp fears that right-wing parties can gain ground. Matteo Salvini and his right-wing League repeatedly stressed that they could reach a government majority with other parties.

Italy also decided to reform the electoral law in 2020. According to this, the parliament will be downsized and many MEPs would lose their seats. The regular parliament will only be redefined in the spring of 2023.

However, members of the government have stressed in recent days that a “relative majority” is sufficient from a legal point of view. “An absolute majority is needed for changes to the budget and for very few other legal acts. And if we need to, we’ll have it, ”Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio of the Five Star Movement told a newspaper.

Conte has been prime minister for over two and a half years. Initially, he ruled with a different majority on the side of the Salvini League. The lawyer had already survived another coalition break in the summer of 2019 and formed the 66th government of the Italian Republic with new partners.

For Italy, the pandemic is not just about finding a government that will lead the country out of the crisis. Italy must also submit a plan to the EU to receive around € 210 billion in aid from the EU Reconstruction Fund. The country of 60 million inhabitants was badly affected by Corona. As of February 2020, more than 82,500 people have officially died in connection with the virus. Authorities registered about 2.4 million infected people.