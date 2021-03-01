 SSD Caching  Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Micron Technology Inc., Western Digital Corporation

The report titled “SSD Caching Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The SSD caching market is expected to register a CAGR of 15.51% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

Top Companies in the Global SSD Caching Market: – Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Micron Technology Inc., Western Digital Corporation, QNAP Systems Inc, NetApp Inc., Kioxia (Toshiba Memory Corporation), SK Hynix Inc., ADATA Technology Co. Ltd, Seagate Technology LLC, Transcend Information Inc., Inspur Group, Microsemi (Microchip Technology Inc.)

Industry News and Developments:

– May 2020 – Samsung developed a new SSD with support for the latest PCIe Gen. 4 standard and an E1.S form factor. The company’s new PM9A3 SSD uses Samsung’s sixth-generation 3-bit V-NAND technology and will be available in three form factors: E1.S, M.2, and U.2. The E1.S and U.2 versions of the SSD can reach peak sequential read and write speeds of up to 6,500 MB/s and 3,500 MB/s, respectively

– May 2020 – Intel Corporation announced a 144-layer 3D NAND, QLC SSD is on track to ship later this year. Intel will ship the Alder Stream Optane SSD in a single port form this year and dual-port form in 2021. Alder Stream uses second-generation 3D XPoint media, with four layers instead of gen 1’s two. It has a new controller ASIC with the latest firmware and the PCIe 4 link technology.

Market Overview:

– This SSD caching feature of Intel’s SSDs is increasingly preferred by consumers since it made a PC that ran on a regular old hard drive load up the data at a relative speed to a pure SSD system. However, Intel’s Smart Response Technology can be enabled or disabled through the company’s rapid storage technology control panel, which gets installed along with the storage controller drivers. Additionally, this technology offers flexibility to have high capacity storage and faster access speeds of SSD, which ultimately results in better user experience. Servers and networks have shown high adoption interest to exploit these benefits of SSD caching.

– SSDs based on NAND flash memory is ideal for Big Data applications, because they offer ultra-fast storage performance, quickly providing an impressive return on investment (ROI). SSDs can be deployed as host cache, network cache, all-SSD storage arrays, or hybrid storage arrays with the SSD tier. According to Seagate Technology PLC, the volume of data created worldwide is expected to increase to 47 zettabytes and 163 zettabytes in 2020 and 2025, respectively, from 12 zettabytes in 2015. According to the NCTA (the Internet and Television Association), there will be around 50 billion connected devices by 2020, generating tens of zettabytes of data that must be managed and stored. Therefore, with the surge in Big Data, faster processing has become necessary, thereby creating opportunities for the growth of the market.

Key Market Trends

Enterprise Storage is Expected to Major Share

– Servers have generally been configured with banks of hard disk drives (HDD) or attached to storage area networks (SANs), which themselves are vast banks of hard drives. Enhancements to server technology created an I/O performance gap in the enterprise storage network. The application of SSD-based caching is to address the I/O performance gap by decreasing I/O latency and increasing IOPS performance. The server-based caching requires no upgrades to the storage arrays and no other appliance installation on critical networks’ data path. By servicing the large percentages of the I/O demand of essential servers at the network edge, SSD caching in servers effectively decreases the need for storage networks and arrays. This demand reduction enhances storage performance for other attached servers, and this may extend the useful life of existing storage infrastructure.

– The use of SSD caching in an enterprise environment is to store previously requested data, as it travels through the network, so it can be retrieved quickly when needed. Placing prior requested information in temporary storage reduces the demand on an enterprise’s bandwidth and accelerates access to the most current data. SSDs in enterprises store data persistently or cache data in non-volatile semiconductor memory temporarily. These SSDs generally use NAND flash memory and deliver higher performance and consume less power than spinning HDDs. As the demand for computing speed increases across numerous industries, the need for SSD caching is increasing. This resulted in multiple vendors entering the SSD cache market. This, in turn, led to a decrease in the prices of SSD caches.

North America is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share

– Due to the growing adoption of advanced technologies, North America is expected to be a prominent market, such as cloud, IoT, Big Data, AI, and edge computing. The growing need for storage, due to the high adoption of such technologies, drives the market’s growth in the region. The presence of a well-established infrastructure that supports the faster implementation of advanced technologies made this region a key market. Enterprises in the region are increasing their spending on IT infrastructure to gain a competitive edge and expand their business productivity. Therefore, there has been a need for using SSD caching in IT infrastructure devices to save time, speed up data transfer, and achieve a high-performance level. The replacement rate of traditional hard disk drives with SSDs is high in the region.

– North America also has a strong foothold of vendors, which contributes to the growth of the market. Some of them include Intel Corporation, Western Digital Corporation, Micron Technology Inc., and Edge Tech Corporation. In April 2019, Micron Technology Inc.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global SSD Caching market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

SSD Caching Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Market Size Forecasts: The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global SSD Caching market size based on value and volume

Future Prospects: The report here offers crucial information on the rewarding opportunities in the global SSD Caching market

