Squid Game creator confirms season three is coming

Although the second season isn’t even guaranteed, Hwang Dong-hyuk reveals that talks with the producer are ongoing.

There will be not one, but two potential new seasons of Squid Game out on Netflix. At least that’s what the creators of the South Korean series, which has become the most-watched series of all time on the streaming platform, expects. Hwang Dong-hyuk wasn’t even particularly cryptic in words. “I’m in talks with Netflix about the second and third seasons. We will soon come to a result, “he told the” Korea Times “, quoted by” Deadline “.

Anticipation comes at a time when nothing is certain. In November, Dong-hyuk was awaiting a confession, which the fans cheered. “There was so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season,” said the filmmaker.

“That’s why I feel like I was left with no choice. I can say that there will even be a second season. It’s in my head right now. But it’s too early to say when and how it will happen. But I can promise you one thing: Gi-Hun will come back and he will do something for the world. “

Netflix stressed in December that nothing has been officially confirmed, despite “talks” going on.

“Squid Game” made its debut on September 17th and quickly conquered the top number one in almost a hundred countries in just two weeks. After all, it would become the most viewed content of all time on the platform.

