Squid game, BTS, parasite … that’s why we love everything from Korea

If the Squid Game series made it understandable to those who did not yet know that South Korea has huge claims in the entertainment sector, it also reminds us that the Land of the Morning Calm has had a policy of using its culture internationally for several years. A well thought out organization that we haven’t finished hearing about.

“Hallyu” and Korean cinema



The Netflix Squid Game series has just confirmed its status as a global success as it rose to the top of the most-watched series of all time on Netflix (despite the platform’s ambiguous and degraded metric calculation system, explanation here). With worrying ease, the Netflix squid has invaded our news feed in less than 4 weeks and is now crossing our screens, interfering in our daily lives. But Squid Game is just a showcase of France and the West’s fascination with South Korean popular culture, which began its rise a few years ago. So how and why such a delusion?

Known as “Hallyu” or literally “Korean wave”, South Korean soft power picked up speed at the end of the 20th century. After a severe financial crisis, the government decided in the early 2000s to invest heavily in the culture industry and to introduce a policy of exporting Korean cultural products to attract investment in order to distribute its films internationally. In 2003 the economic weight of the entertainment industry increased fivefold. Films like Old Boy (2003), Memories of Murder (2004), The Host (2006), The Chaser (2009), Mother (2010) hit the bull’s eye in the West and shock just as much as they fascinate with their dark aesthetic and black humor colored. The figure of the Korean antihero seduces, and his cinema is regularly invited to the tables of prestigious festivals. For example, let’s cite the Grand Prix du Jury at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival for Oldboy.

This dynamic will increase in the mid-2010s. Last Train for Busan, Okja or Snowpiercer, Le Transperceneige, these films embody the blockbuster in the South Korean style. More funds (fifth largest cinema market in the world), Korea also sees its actors export to the US (Ma Dong-seok, on the poster for Last Train to Busan (2016), is part of the cast of The Eternals, next Marvel film. Like its directors Park Chan-Wook and Bong Joon-Ho at the helm, who will reach the height of fame as he wins the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 for his film Parasite and four 2020 Academy Awards in Hollywood At the same time, it is the triumph of Korean cinema that it carries as a banner.

Create star seeds

This Korean soft power is also exemplified by K-Pop and the boy band BTS, who broke the record for YouTube views in 24 hours (100 million in one day) with their Dynamite pass, have already met the Stade de France and twice placed three albums at the top of the Billboard charts in less than a year since the Beatles in 2019. We experienced an almost similar tidal wave with Gangnam Style of Psy back in 2012, with the video becoming the most viewed on YouTube with more than 2.3 billion views in less than two years.

This cult around the star emerged from the major Korean entertainment agencies who seek and select young talent in order to train them and shine internationally. They are called “idols”, K-pop stars who can both sing and dance or even maintain their image. And BTS are its biggest representatives. As a result of this policy, the export value of the country’s music industry in 2019 was approximately $ 756.2 million.

Army of fans, chaebols and sugar cakes

This Hallyu wave has now spread to cooking, cosmetics (K-Beauty) and, of course, dramas, Korean television series that include Squid Game. Dramas that explain their successes through the topics addressed that have their finger on the pulse of the times (increasing economic and social inequalities, self-excess, extreme competitiveness or even school pressure).

This dissemination culture is therefore well supported by the conglomerates of wealthy families, the chaebols, who perfectly manage the production and dissemination of local cultural products. For example, the Dalgona, traditional biscuits at the center of the second Squid Game event, have seen their sales skyrocket since the series was released. The latter also has an impact on one of the most popular holidays in the USA and in the west: Halloween, as the costumes of the guards or the now mythical doll of 1,2,3 sun are said to teem in the dark alleys. .

A well-made model who, having opened up to the world, is now drawn to tourists visiting the locations of local series, discovering pop culture and attending fan events. The Korean Hallyu is definitely not ready to calm down, SM Entertainment, one of the four largest Korean labels, wants to export its recipe for star seeds abroad, which is spread and disseminated by armies of fans on the networks. This through a flawless organization: online concerts, fan fiction, social networks for Korean artists so that they can chat with their fans, organization of streaming evenings. An integral part of the success of K-Pop around the world, so these fans have the power to cancel this or that artist. Because yes, let’s remember that the land of the quiet morning is the most connected in the world.